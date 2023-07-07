Senate condemns  Buhari’s alleged dubious concessioning  of airports , launches investigation

By Adekunle Adesuji

Senate on Thursday condemned alleged dubious concessioning of four airports by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as the Senators agreed to probe the concessioning of the Airports.

Senate decision was sequel to motion which was sponsored by Senator Suleiman Kawu .

Leading the debate on the motion, Senator Kawu noted that the concessions of Malam Aminu Kano Airport was done less than six days before the expiration of Buhari’s administration and due process was not followed .

He added that the concession by the Buhari led administration raises a fundamental question of injustice on why an elephant proje r with huge public investment would take place just at the end of the administration.

Kawu informed the Lawmakers that the Federal Ministry of Aviation lacks power to concession the Airport because the power to do that is domiciled with Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Senator Adamu Ailero who seconded the motion, Senator Ali Ndume, condemned the last administration Federal Executive Council for failing to do due diligence before concessioning All airports.

Ailero said that the concessioning was hurriedly done towards the end of Buhari’s administration adding that the concessioning was done in a dubious manner

Some of the Airports concessioning were Malam Aminu Kano Airport, Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Muritala Mohammed International Airport and Portharcourt Airport.

In his remarks , the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jubril Barau who presided plenary session applauded the sponsor of the motion , Senator Kawu for bringing the issue to the attention of the Senate.

He added that there is not wrong in concessioning because that what is being done across the globe citing the concessioning of Heathrow Airport which is being managed by a Nigerian, but the process must be transparency.