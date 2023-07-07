Senate condemns Buhari’s alleged dubious concession of airports, launches investigation

By Adekunle Adesuji

Senate on Thursday condemned the alleged dubious concession of four airports by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as the Senators agreed to probe the concession of the Airports.

Senate decision was a sequel to the motion which was sponsored by Senator Suleiman Kawu.

Leading the debate on the motion, Senator Kawu noted that the concessions of Malam Aminu Kano Airport were done less than six days before the expiration of Buhari’s administration and due process was not followed.

He added that the concession by the Buhari-led administration raises a fundamental question of injustice on why an elephant project with huge public investment would take place just at the end of the administration.

Kawu informed the Lawmakers that the Federal Ministry of Aviation lacks the power to concession the Airport because the power to do that is domiciled with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Senator Adamu Ailero who seconded the motion and Senator Ali Ndume condemned the last administration of the Federal Executive Council for failing to do due diligence before the concessions of all the airports.

Ailero said that the concessions were hurriedly done towards the end of Buhari’s administration adding that the concession was done in a dubious manner

Some of the Airport’s concessions were Malam Aminu Kano Airport, Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Muritala Mohammed International Airport, and Portharcourt Airport.

In his remarks, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jubril Barau who presided plenary session applauded the sponsor of the motion, Senator Kawu for bringing the issue to the attention of the Senate.

He added that there is nothing wrong with concessions because that is what is being done across the globe citing the concession of Heathrow Airport which is being managed by a Nigerian, but the process must be transparent.