Senate asks FG to immortalize Chief Iwuanyanwu

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja and Cosmos Chukwu, Enugu

Ahead of the burial ceremony of the late President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in November, the Nigeria Senate on Wednesday at its plenary asked the Federal government to immortalize Chief Iwuanyanwu by naming a national monument after him in recognition of his exceptional services and his lasting legacies both in business and politics and even in philanthropy to the nation.

The Upper chamber resolved to send a special delegation of its members to Imo state to represent the Senate to Imo state for the burial of late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and pay him the apex chamber’s last respect.

It further observed a minute’s silence in honor of Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, nicknamed, a patriot, a statesman who dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria and its people.

These resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Francis Onyewuchi Ezenwa representing Imo East.

Senator Ezenwa had raised a motion on the exit of Chief( Dr )Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and extolled the virtues of the elder statesman and urged the federal government to immortalize him.

In his lead debate, Senator Ezenwa said,

“It is with a profound sense of loss and deep respect that I stand to inform the Senate of the demise, as well as pay tribute to an illustrious son of Nigeria, a distinguished statesman, a true patriot, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief( Dr ) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

His demise on Thursday, July 25, 2024, after a brief illness at the age of 82, has left an indelible void in the hearts of many across the nation.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu was a man of many parts, a renowned businessman, philanthropist, political leader and media mogul.

His contributions to Nigeria’s economic, political and social spheres were nothing short of monumental. As founder of Champion newspapers and a key player in diverse business ventures, Chief Iwuanyanwu not only created opportunities for countless Nigerians, but also contributed significantly to the growth of the Nigerian economy. His name became synonymous with integrity, innovation and unyielding dedication to the betterment of our great country.

“His leadership of the Apex Sociocultural Organization of Igbos in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, Ohanaeze, marked a period of renewed focus on the cultural, political and economic aspirations of the Igbo Nation, advocating for unity and collaboration among communities and promoting peace and understanding across ethnic divides.”

Continuing he noted,”As a committed public servant and political leader, Chief Iwuanyanwu worked tirelessly for national unity and progress. His leadership in politics, his service as a member of various national committees and his active role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic evolution speak to his deep commitment to a stable, just and prosperous Nigeria.

“He was a true advocate of the people, consistently striving for policies that uplift the less privileged and empower the voiceless. His legacy extends beyond the corridors of business and politics. He was a philanthropist at heart, with a passion for education and youth empowerment.

Through the Iwuanyanwu Foundation, he provided scholarships to thousands of Nigerian youths, giving them the tools to build a better future. His enduring belief in the transformative power of education and his relentless pursuit of excellence made him a beacon of hope to many. We cannot speak of Ahaejiegamba without mentioning his love for sports, especially football.

“He was a passionate supporter and benefactor for Nigerian football, and his investments in the sector helped bring joy and national pride to countless citizens. His dedication to the advancement of Nigerian sports, particularly through his Iwuanyanwu Nationale Club, now Heartland FC, earned him respect both at home and abroad. In Chief Iwuanyanwu, we have lost not only a giant of our time, but also a man of humility, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to the service of humanity.

“His life was one of selfless service, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. As we mourn his passing, we must also celebrate his life, a life that was rich in purpose, full of accomplishments, and deeply rooted in the values of patriotism, hard work, and compassion. Chief Dr. Iwuanyanwu may be gone, but his contributions to our nation will forever live on in the annals of our history.

May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may his family and loved ones find comfort in knowing that he touched the lives of so many in such profound ways.'”

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, in light of the immense contributions of Chief Dr. Iwuanyanwu to our nation’s progress and development, I move that this distinguished Senate accordingly resolve to observe a minute’s silence in honor of Chief Dr. Iwuanyanwu, a patriot and statesman who dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria.

“Constitute a special delegation to represent the National Assembly at the burial rites of Chief Dr. Iwuanyanwu.

“Urge the federal government of Nigeria to immortalize Chief Dr. Iwuanyanwu by naming a national structure or monument after him in recognition of his exceptional service and his lasting legacy in business, politics, and philanthropy. I so move.”

Seconding the motion, Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central: “Mr. President, distinguished colleagues. I rise to join my brother, Senator Onyewuchi Ezenwa, to express our profound sense of loss following the death and exit of this giant and colossus that bestowed this nation in the past 82 years.

“Chief Dr. Iwuanyanwu, his life and essence have been well captured by my distinguished brother. In this motion, he went into deep reflection of his life and his activities. But it is worthy to note that despite being a very consummate politician, Chief Dr. Iwuanyanwu cannot be described by anybody in the negative realm.

“He was somebody who abhorred confrontation. He believed in dialogue and in diplomacy in dealing with any issue of concern, both to his people and to the rest of Nigeria.

“He has been well captured as a nationalist in this motion because Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu played several roles worthy of remembrance in this country.

“My brother did not remember that he floated one of the Oriental Airlines that played a very great role in the aviation industry. In newspaper, he owns the champion newspapers. So he invested in all sectors that were useful in promoting national development.

He also noted,”In his last years, our people found him worthy to lead Ohanaeze worldwide. That organization is an organization that can only be led by somebody who is noble in character, somebody who is fearless, somebody who speaks the truth at all times. He provided this leadership to see him in his sickbed where he wished this country well and encouraged everybody in leadership in Nigeria to think about the poor people of Nigeria, the less privileged, how we can help to solve the problems in the country.

“He preached unity. That was what he tried to use to organize Ndigbo to advancement, trying to build bridges, trying to reach out to leaderships of this country in a way to bring everybody together. Now that he has gone, we pray that his death will not rob us of his pristine beliefs that we are better together than divided.

“So I join to say that Nigeria has lost a great man. I know that people from all parts of Nigeria know Iwuanyanwu and they may like to contribute. So, may his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Contributing, Senator Abdul Nyingi(Bauchi Central) said,”Mr. President, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is indeed a household name in the entire scope of Nigerian society. His influence goes far beyond the eastern part of this country, especially within the Igbo Nation. For me, Mr. President, one of the highlights of Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s adventure in this life is the establishment of the famous Iwuanyanwu Nationale.

“He founded a team that was not only a pride to Nigeria, but a pride to Africa. Iwuanyanwu Nationale occupied in our sporting calendar a not -to -be-forgotten football club that has led this nation in competition times and times again. He was one of the very few Nigerians that ventured to sponsor a team that became national champions.

Therefore, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu lives. For the time he was funding the Iwuanyanwu Nationale, he was the star of Nigerian sports. Secondly, Mr. President, Iwuanyanwu was a member of the board of trustees of our famous party, the PDP.

“I had on several occasions listened to him, one of the few big Nigerians that is so principled in understanding the oneness of this country. At every given time, Iwuanyanwu speaks, he doesn’t just speak about Igbos, he doesn’t only speak about Eastern Nigeria, he speaks about Nigeria.

“And therefore, when a character of this nature is gone, it is mandatory upon all of us to rise to mention him, mention his name, because Iwuanyanwu’s name will be written in gold. And I support this motion in particular on the mission that something of national significance must be named after this gentleman who has given his all in bringing about peace and unity to Nigerians. I so submit, Mr. President.”

Also contributing, Senator Orji Uzo-Kalu representing Abia North said,” I almost worked with him all my life. I used to lead the Iwuanyanwu Nationale to all parts of Africa to play. And that is how I found a lot of interest in football.

“I used to be the leader of Iwuanyanwu Nationale when he was alive. He made me the Vice chairman of the team because I handled the team from his pocket and my pocket.

“In 1988, 89, 90, 91, I led the Iwuanyanwu Nationale everywhere because of Chief Iwuanyanwu. Chief Iwuanyawu also made me to enter into the aircraft business. He made me, from his oriental airline, I opened the SLOC airline.

“He also made me to open the Sun newspaper and the Telegraph newspaper and the Sporting Sun. Because everything he laid foundation about, we are still holding the flag for him. I know that somebody must die and he died at ripe age.

“Whether anybody wants to agree with this or not, he’s gone and all of us will go one day. It’s just a question of time. So Mr. President, I don’t want to waste much time.

“I would like to appreciate a thorough gentleman called Chief. Iwuanyanwu who is gone and also to tell you that we are not going to depart from the family friendship we have had with him since I left school. I have been with him and I will continue to be with the family. I want to thank the Governor of Imo State which has played a leading role in keeping Chief Iwuanyanwu all over the world, taking him to hospitals and everywhere.

“And thank the Imo people, both the civil servants and the businessmen. And thank the family. And also thank Senator Ezenwa and other senators from Imo State.

“May you so rest in peace. And I urge my colleagues that anything we have put in this motion that they should please allow us to accept it in good faith. Thank you Mr. President for the opportunity.”

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio said,

“Thank you my distinguished colleagues. I know that the name Iwuanyanwu was very difficult to pronounce at the beginning, particularly when the Iwuanyanwu Football Club came into the country. If given the opportunity, every single senator would like to say something good about this man.

“But I think the most important thing to the family is for them to know that collectively the Nigerian Senate recognizes his invaluable contributions to the growth and development of this country and his advocation of unity.

“Particularly as the immediate past chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo. So I want to thank you all for all your contributions and those who also intend to contribute when we go to meet the family by way of delegation.

Akpabio further noted,”I personally knew Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“I interacted with him. He was a great man, a man of peace, a man who tried to mold the people together. This represents a very great loss to Imo State, to Ndigbo, as a whole, and to Nigeria in general.

“And even in the field of business, he was a colossus. In sports, he was a colossus. His contribution to the development of youths will never, never be forgotten.

“His football club, Iwuanyanwu Nationale was one of the best in Africa, not just in Nigeria alone.

“So from my own point of view, I also extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. So, may we now rise for one minute silence in honor of this great man.”

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has in a press release issued by their National Publicity Secretary, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia denied planning to have an acting President General and advised the public to discountenance such publication making the rounds. The statement states;

“The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to some documents making the rounds to the effect that there is an urgent need for an Acting President General to pilot the affairs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo arising from the death of both the President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) and the Deputy President General, Chief Joel Kroham from Rivers State. The proponents of this view argue that it is in line with the provisions of the Ohanaeze constitution and that nature abhors a vacuum. “The documents asking for the enthronement of an acting President General are signed by eminent Igbo dignitaries whose views cannot, in any way, be ignored.

“To refresh our minds, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu passed quietly at an Abuja hospital on July 25, 2024. The news of the death of Iwuanyanwu left Nigerians and the international community stunned. Nigerians from all walks of life, both at home and in the Diaspora, have been pouring condolence messages. Many foreign embassies and high commissions have also sent their condolences. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo flag at all the Ohanaeze locations have been at a half-mast since the Igbo Leader departed.

“The Chief mourner, Jide Iwuanyanwu and the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo went and briefed His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, CON, the Governor of Imo State and the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum about the death of the Igbo Leader. On August 27, 2024, Governor Uzodimma in collaboration with the South East Governors inaugurated a National Burial Committee, according to Uzodimma, as “a crucial step towards ensuring a befitting burial for the late Iwuanyanwu”

” Chairman of the national burial committee is Sen. Ben Obi, CON, while Prince Gary Enwo –Igariwey, the former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze are the Deputy Chairman and Secretary, respectively. The membership of the national burial committee cuts across almost all the ethnic groups in Nigeria and numerous eminent persons from diverse fields are lending all forms of support towards a befitting farewell to the Igbo Leader. The various sub-committees of the national body have commenced work in earnest and are gradually achieving results for a final funeral rite for Ahaejiagamba. The efforts of the Local Organizing Committees (LOCs) for Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Owerri are also very encouraging. Sen. Obi has announced that the burial programmes will commence with a Day of Tributes at Lagos on Wednesday, October 16; Abuja on October 18, 2024; Enugu on Saturday, October 26; Service of Songs at Owerri on October 29 and finally the interment at Atta, Imo State on November 1, 2024.

“It beggars belief, therefore, that while Nigerians of all persuasions have shown uncompromising commitment for the implementation of the outlined burial programmes, some Igbos are busy holding meetings on the enthronement of an Acting President General. Ohanaeze Ndigbo. We reserve comments on the activities of such actors, especially where most of them are titled men that are well versed with the nuances of Igbo cosmology. It appears that, in an effort to exhibit their sincere patriotism for the Igbo, the proponents of immediate enthronement of a leader in an acting capacity, may have overlooked the basic fundamentals of Igbo norms, culture and tradition.

“The Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR assures all and sundry that “the ship of Ohanaeze is in safe hands, collectively as NEC”. For the avoidance of doubts, the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo (NEC) comprises men and women who are accomplished in the academia, jurisprudence, public administration, politics, Medicare, community service, commerce and industry, etc under the administrative competence of a seasoned diplomat, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR. In other words, the NEC of Ohanaeze informs our highly valued Igbo groups and their signatories that the funeral rites of the late Igbo leader are very much at hand and that an escalated contest for Ohanaeze leadership is not only a major distraction but highly illogical, un-cultural and an indelible slur on the Igbo nation.

“We therefore urge our highly valued brothers and sisters to join hands in the burial rites of the Igbo Leader, with the reassurances that the appropriate mechanism for an Ohanaeze leadership will be applied shortly after the befitting funeral rites to the Igbo leader on November 1, 2024.

2. Ohanaeze Ndigbo seizes this opportunity to inform the general public that some mercenaries masquerading as special devotees and adherents of Chief Iwuanyanwu are on the prowl. Such unscrupulous zealots are lurking around with letters preying on the unsuspecting compassionate persons for unethical supports towards the funeral ceremonies of Chief Iwunayanwu. It is therefore necessary to reiterate that the only authentic body for the funeral rites of the Igbo Leader is the Sen. Ben Obi led National Burial Committee inaugurated by His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma on behalf of the South East Governors.

“3. Similarly, we wish to inform the general public that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cancelled the Igbo Day Celebration that was earlier scheduled to hold on September 29, 2024 at Owerri Imo State. This decision was taken in honour of the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel iwuanyanwu who died in active service on July 25, 2024. Briefing the NEC decision to the Press on July 30, 2024, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR explained that it will be imprudent, unreflective and un-cultural to embark on a celebration of any kind while the corpse of the Igbo Leader is still lying in the morgue. Emuchay added that Ahaejiagamba was a rare human being, who had wonderful vision for the Igbo nation and for Nigeria. Ohanaeze Ndigbo, therefore alerts the general public that any posturing for 2029 Igbo Day Celebration should be discountenanced.