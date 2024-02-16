Senate approves N5.079trn NCS 2024 revenue collection

.Moves to establish North West Development Commission

..As Bill scales 2nd reading

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate, at its plenary on Thursday approved the 2024 budget of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The passage of the budget followed the consideration of the report of the Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs 2024 Budget of the Nigeria Customs Service submitted by Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East).

Highlight of the budget include revenue collection of ₦5,079,069 trillion and expenditure component of N706,434 billion.

The proposed budget expenditure of N706.434 billion for the 2024 financial year would be utilized as follows:

Personnel Cost N225.99 billion, overhead cost N111.76 billion and capital cost of on-going capital project N148.42 billion new capital projects N220.26 Billion.

The report showed that the NCS has adopted some strategies to raise more revenue for the government.

“The Service intends to provide flexible Windows for the perfection of illegally imported vehicles to ensure the collection of expected import duties and 25% penalty charge from such category of transactions, which will enable the Government to realize more revenue

“There will be intensive revenue recovery drive, using number of mechanisms. This shall include the Systems Audit (real time auditing), Post Clearance Auditing, institution of revenue recovery committee and other intelligence gathering tools

“The revised penalties and charges in the new Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023 will improve the Service’s revenue generation.

“The Service is looking forward to the area of Cargo tracking in collaboration with relevant Government agency (Shippers Council) for effective monitoring cargo/vessel movement to diversion or theft;

“Decongestion of the nation’s ports is proposed towards efficient and effective port operation that is capable of yielding more revenue”.

In addition, the Service’s anti-smuggling campaign, using all required operational guide as provided within the confines of Customs laws, will be intensified. This is to ensure that illicit trade that creates sphere for revenue leakages as well as economic sabotage are reduced to the barest minimum

The NCS also will prioritize capacity building through training and recruitment of personnel, adding that “this will promote efficiency, intelligence gathering, manpower re-enforcement and most importantly, more revenue generation”.

Senators who contributed during the consideration of the budget in the Committee of the Whole commended the committee and emphasized the important role of NCS in the present economic situation where revenue generation is crucial.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, thanked the chairman of the committee, Isah Jibrin, a renown banker for the professional way he presented the report by following the laid down procedure for passage of 2024 budget by working with the committee in the House of Representatives thereby removing the need for concurrence by the House.

Also, the Senate Thursday passed for second reading , bills seeking for establishment of North West Development Commission.

This as the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill also passed second reading.

Passage of the two legislations for second reading by the Senate , were separately done after lead and general debates on them .

Leading debate on the proposed North West Development Commission ( NWDC) , the Deputy President of the Senate , Senator Jibrin Barau , who sponsored it , said the proposed commission when established , would serve as a catalyst to develop the arrays of potentials of the North West as well as address the gap in infrastructural development of the region.

He lamented that infrastructure of the zone has been immensely destroyed by the activities of the Boko Haram Insurgents, armed Bandits and Kidnappers across the region leading to the exodus of investors, businessmen, managers of companies and employees.

The destruction he posited , is having a major impact on the economy of the region as it has led to severe food shortages and unemployment in a region that has traditionally produced cash and food crops across the Sahel.

He added that some parts of the region are currently facing the problem of desertification which have led to making agriculture and other economic activities suffer thereby creating more poverty in the zone.

According to him, when established , the commission shall (a) . Formulate policies and guidelines for the development of the North West Zone where security shall prevail,, (b) To rebuild the road, medical, educational, social, agricultural and other infrastructures destroyed in the region by the activities of Boko-Haram Insurgents and Bandits;

“(C). Conceive, plan and implement, in accordance with the set rules and regulations, projects and programmes for the sustainable development of

the North West in the field of roads, education, health facilities, employment, industrialization, agriculture, housing and urban development, water supply, electricity and commerce;

” (D). To identify factors inhibiting the development of the region and assist the member States in the formulation and implementation of policies to ensure sound and efficient management of resources of the North West Zone;

“(E), Tackle ecological and environmental problems that arise from desertification problems and other related environmental challenges in the Zone’

“The enactment of this Bill will help to rebuild the North West Zone and shall provide the opportunity for the people of the Zone to display their talents and contribute immensely to the development of the country”, he stressed .

Similarly, Senator Yemi Adaramodu who sponsored the bill for NYSC Trust Fund , said the Trust Fund , would help in the area of financing of Skills acquisition and entrepreneurship for youth coopers as start up capital and invariably , helped in making Youth Coopers after National Service to be employers of labour and not just job seekers .