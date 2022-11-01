SENATE 2023: Usenobong AKPABIO’S Father backs Son’s opponent, Aniekan Bassey for progress of Uruan. 

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The political ambition of the immediate past Board Member of the Akwa Ibom Airport Development Company, Barrister Usenobong Akpabio, has been truncated by his father and kinsmen for the progress of Uruan Local Government Area and the prosperity of Akwa Ibom State.

The development came on the heels of the unanimous decision of the leaders and stakeholders of Northern Uruan, led by the Political Leader of the area, Engr. Offiong Akpabio, who is a father figure to Barrister Useobong Akpabio, a lone Senatorial Candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

While reiterating his stance and that of the people of Northern Uruan in support of the PDP and all its candidates in the 2023 general elections, Engr Offiong, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the decision was taken for the future of the local government and for the common good of all.

Engr. Akpabio made this known on Saturday when the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and PDP Candidate for the Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, consulted the people of Northern Uruan.

As one of the greatest beneficiaries of the PDP, Engr. Offiong maintained that no amount of sentiments will derailed him and the people of Northern Uruan from supporting and canvassing votes for the PDP in the forthcoming general elections.

He appealed to the people of Northern Uruan to support and stand by the only political party that has given them succour and democratic dividends since 1999.

Others who spoke including the Ward Leader of Northern Uruan Ward-1 and Coordinator of the Aniekan Bassey Campaign Council in Uruan, Hon. Tony Akan, toed the path of Engr. Offiong Akpabio and thanked the Speaker for consulting the people of the area.

He assured the Speaker and other candidates of the PDP of the undivided votes of the people of the area in the 2023 elections, stressing that the PDP has a track record of winning in the area and that 2023 will not be an exception.

In his remarks, the Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial Candidate of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Bassey, thanked the people of the area for the warm reception and show of love.

He promised to make Uruan proud through his empowerment programmes and representation at the National Assembly, if elected as a Senator to represent the district.

The 2023 PDP Senatorial Candidate was accompanied to the event by the Honourable Member representing Nsit Atai State Constituency and 2023 Candidate of the party for Uyo/Nsit Atai/Uruan/Ibesikpo Asutan Federal Constituency, Elder Mark Esset; the PDP Candidate for Uruan State Constituency, Dr Itorobong Etim, and the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Board of Internal Revenue, Mr. Okon Okon, among others.