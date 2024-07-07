Sen Umeh’s bill for creation of Fed College of Skill Acquisition Tech in Anambra scales first reading

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Senator Victor Umeh’s commitment to education and youth development may be yielding fruit soon as his motion (Bill 2024 SB 493) for the creation of a Federal College of Skill Acquisition and Technology in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State passes its first reading.

The proposed college is geared towards þroviding training and skills acquisition for young people in the region.

The college will also serve as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, providing a platform for young people to develop their ideas and turn them into reality

This achievement by Umeh, who is the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial Zone is coming on the heels of his recognition as one of the top 10 most active Nigerian Senators of the 10th Senate, a ranking based on his impressive attendance, speeches, and bill sponsorships.

The ranking, which was announced by TALK OF THE TOWN OUTFIT, was based on a thorough analysis of the senators’ activities, including their attendance, speeches, and bill sponsorships.

A stakeholder, Stephen Unachukwu who praised Umeh’s effort said, “Senator Victor Umeh’s motion for the establishment of a Federal College of Skill Acquisition and Technology in Agulu is a major victory for his constituents and a testament to his dedication to education and youth development.

“Senator Umeh’s dedication to public service and the people of his constituency is a shining example for his colleagues and a testament to the impact one person can have in shaping the country’s future.

“As the 10th Senate continues its legislative duties, Senator Umeh’s contributions are expected to remain significant, shaping the country’s policies and laws.

Other Stakeholders have also praised the lawmaker’s dedication to public service and his constituents, describing his efforts as a “shining example” for his colleagues.

The senator, popularly known as “Ohamadike Ndigbo” for his tireless advocacy on issues affecting the Igbo people in general, has barely spent a year in the senate but has already made a significant impact.

Meanwhile, the proposed Federal College of Skill Acquisition and Technology is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the region’s economy and provide opportunities for young people to acquire skills and training.