Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, celebrates World Teachers’ Day 2024

As the world marks World Teachers’ Day on October 5th, 2024, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has expressed her heartfelt appreciation for teachers, emphasizing their vital role in shaping lives and influencing the future.

The theme for this year’s celebration, *”Valuing Teacher Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education”*, highlights the essential role of teachers in the transformation and improvement of education systems. Senator Tinubu stressed that teachers’ insights are invaluable for the development of effective curricula and reforms aimed at enhancing the quality of education.

“As a teacher myself and a passionate advocate for the profession, I understand the profound impact educators have on society. Their contributions cannot be quantified,” she stated. “Teachers are the shapers and moulders of lives, playing a critical role in the personal and academic growth of children.”

The First Lady extended her appreciation not only to school teachers but also to parents, grandparents, and guardians, acknowledging them as a child’s first teachers. Quoting Japanese-American author Guy Kawasaki, she remarked, “If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes.”

In her concluding remarks, Senator Tinubu underscored the lasting influence teachers have on individuals and society at large, stating, “Teachers shape and influence destinies. You can never fully know where your influence stops.”

The message ends with a heartfelt wish to all educators: Happy World Teachers’ Day.

