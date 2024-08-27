Sen Nwoko writes Tinubu, wants Humanitarian Ministry replaced with Nat.Social Security Agency

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Munir Nwoko, has called on President Bola Tinubu to replace the humanitarian affairs ministry with the national social security agency under the office of the president.

Sen Nwoko made the call in an open letter to the president.

The letter issued on Tuesday, August 26, was titled: ‘Reimagining Nigeria’s Social Safety Net: A Call to Replace the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs with the National Social Security Agency under the Office of the President.’

Nigeria, according to the lawmaker, stands at a pivotal crossroads with the pervasive issues of poverty and the societal decay it perpetuates, reaching a level of urgency that can no longer be ignored.

He said: “Your Excellency, in the face of these challenges, it is imperative that we reassess our approach to social welfare in Nigeria. The current framework, embodied by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, has not only fallen short of addressing these issues but has also perpetuated a cycle of dependency and poverty. This ministry, while well-intentioned, has proven to be a temporary bandage on a deep and festering wound. This approach does not respect the inherent dignity of our people. It treats them as dependents rather than as citizens with rights.

“Social security should be recognised not as an act of benevolence, but as a fundamental right. It is time to rethink our strategy and implement a transformative change that will pave the way for a more equitable and sustainable future for all Nigerians.

“I respectfully urge you to consider establishing a National Social Security Agency, directly under the Office of the President, to replace the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. This agency would target and address the needs of the vulnerable population through a more efficient and sustainable system, one that truly empowers rather than pities, one that upholds the dignity and respect every Nigerian deserves.

“A system that ensures citizens feel truly secure, confident that no matter the circumstances, their basic needs for food and shelter will be met, a system that will provide the government with the necessary space to focus on other critical aspects of governance, free from unprovoked backlash due to perceived neglect or lack of support.”

Shedding light on those he considered vulnerable, Sen Nwoko said: “When we speak of the vulnerable, we must recognise them for who they truly are: our elderly who have served this country, now left without the security of a pension; our disabled who are daily fighting for a life of dignity in a society that overlooks their needs; our widows and orphans, left without a breadwinner and struggling to survive; the unemployed who seek work but find only closed doors; and those who have suffered unimaginable loss—whether through accidents, violence, or abandonment—and are now forgotten by the system that should protect them.

“These are the faces of Nigeria’s vulnerable population, and it is our moral obligation to ensure that they are not just seen but also supported with the dignity and respect they deserve.”