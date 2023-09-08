Sen Ned Nwoko wins at Delta election petition tribunal

The National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Asaba has upheld the victory of Senator Prince Ned Nwoko of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP as the lawful winner of the Delta North Senatorial election held on the 25th February 2023.

The three-man tribunal, led by Justice Cathrine Ogunsola dismissed the petition filed by Mr ken Kanmma of the labour Party LP for lack of merit.

Kanmma through his counsel, had asked the tribunal to declare null and void the election of Senator Nwoko for alleged non compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and declare him winner of the election.

But in their separate responses, counsels to the respondents, Nwoko, PDP and INEC urged the tribunal to dismiss the case of the petitioner for lack of substance.

Delivering the unanimous judgement the tribunal, held that the petitioner failed woefully to prove his case, against the election of Senator Nwoko as he could not tender before the tribunal any relevant document to prove a case of non compliance as contained in the petition.

In a swift reaction, a jubilant Senator Ned Nwoko said he was overwhelmingly elected by the people of Delta North and described the victory at the tribunal as” the beauty of popular democracy”