Seized Presidential jets: I suffered similar fate under Amosun– Pat Utomi

Prof Pat Utomi on Sunday narrated how his contract was revoked in the hands of former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

He was reacting to Amosun’s admission that a contract he cancelled while he was Ogun governor has now led to the seizure of Nigeria’s presidential jets.

The French court had grounded three presidential jets due to a contract dispute between the Ogun State government and Zhongshan, a Chinese company that had entered into an agreement with the state government.

The contract between the two parties, however, hit a deadlock and was revoked by the state government in 2016 during Amosun’s tenure.

Following this disagreement, the Chinese firm took both the state government and the Federal Government to court, prompting the French court to seize the three presidential aircraft within its jurisdiction.

Earlier, an independent arbitral tribunal had awarded Zhongshan approximately $74.5 million in compensation. However, the Ogun State government, which disputed this award, has yet to honour it.

In a swift response, the Ogun state government described the judicial action as unfair and threatened to contest the order.

In his reaction on his X handle, Utomi narrated how he suffered to pay back millions of naira in loans after Amosun allegedly cancelled a contract Utomi had with the state government.

Utomi recalled, “The Chinese were not the only victims. One prominent Ogun indigene allegedly committed suicide with similar Amosun action. I too was a victim.

“I had leased OPIC land in Lagos in a BOT agreement under Gov Daniel. Amosun stopped all such on being sworn in.”

He narrated how he met with Mr Amosun over the issue and the governor promised to resolve it but it was never resolved.

He added that he also sought the intervention of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who as leading figure in political cycle, but to no avail.

“I lost my weary SA partners who owned a successful regional chain across Southern Africa and Asia. I licked my wounds and Slaved to pay off the loans. The Chinese had better leverage,” he wrote.

“So it was Gov Amosun’s violation of contract terms signed by his predecessor that brought the shame of seizure of jets from the Presidential fleet. I hope he is happy at his achievement.

“I called him. He said he did not see my name on the list. I went to Abeokuta and he called in Yewandw Amusan who said mine was a straight forward deal they did not include it. He asked that all be included but mine be quickly sorted.

“That began a rigmarole that went on for years. I made another trip to Abeokuta. He drove me back to Lagos at the wheels with my driver trailing along with the escorts and sirens. He had earlier asked that I make a request for refund of what I paid even though my South African partners and I had invested 200m in addition to the lease amount at the time.

“With just two of us in the car he advised I make a claim for100m and write for additional payments the day after I cash the cheque. It was surreal but if I got nothing more it would be better than being in court until we both retire. I took the case to APC leader BAT and Baba Akande. No result. Took it to Dapo Abiodun when he took over. Nothing came of it.

“If this happened to Frieda I wondered what enemies were going through.I lost my weary SA partners who owned a successful regional chain across Southern Africa and Asia. I licked my wounds and Slaved to pay off the loans. The Chinese had better leverage. They took it and all are shamed. My new book Power Policy Politics and Performance documents a similar case study in Enugu involving SA investors as the gubernatorial batons changed hands. When shall we learn. Values shape human progress,” Utomi lamented.

However, the Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has knocked Prof Pat Utomi over his attack directed at him, stating that the professor was still sulking because he refused to feed what he described as entitlement mentality.

Utomi had criticised Amosun after the latter said a contract he cancelled while he was governor was part of the reasons why a Chinese firm got a court order in France to seize Nigeria’s presidential jets.

The ex-governor said he cancelled the 2016 contracts because he found out the firm’s claims were false.

Amosun, while responding to a post on X where Utomi alleged that he did not honour an agreement preceding his administration, also hinted that the Ogun State House of Assembly had already declared Utomi persona non grata and described him as an enemy of state as a result of his predilection for shoddy business deals in the state.

Amosun explained, “Before I came into office, the Ogun State House of Assembly had passed a personal non grata on Utomi, and put its resolution in the state’s black book.

“So, I was curious when I became governor and called Utomi to ask what the issue was. This was entirely at my discretion and not because he reached out to me. But I reckoned that as one with some degree of name-recognition, that should not be, and I wanted to know what happened.

“He, however, told me, amongst other things, that there was an ongoing construction in an Ogun State property that had become controversial.

“I immediately raised a team for verification and to know what to do. The team I sent said the land was inappropriate because the said construction was being done in the car park of the Ogun property on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Road in Lagos State. My team then suggested somewhere else.

“But he didn’t want another place because, according to him, the place in question gave more visibility. After our in-house assessment, my team concluded he could not have spent more than N35m or at most, N50m on the construction as of then. At that point, I decided to visit myself.

“In addition, it was discovered that the so-called work done was hurriedly executed in the wake of the realisation that another political party had won the governorship election and would take over the reins of leadership in the state.

Can’t laugh and can’t cry Prof Pat Utomi

“It was also obvious that what was being attempted was a move at ambushing the state government under my watch and presenting us with a Fait Accompli, a situation that would have generated a controversy about demolition of an on-going project.

“Just so that his investment in the state would not go to waste, I committed to making a refund of N100 million as against his claim of N200 million. He pressured me ceaselessly to pay him N200 million, but I did not yield.

“As part of his determination to sway me, he deployed his Centre for Value in Leadership, CVL, through the instrumentality of an Award. At first, it all looked curious that I’d just been in office for about two years, and here I was being given an award, so I rejected it.

“But he insisted that I honour his CVL SOLUTION CONFERENCE SERIES with my presence, which I did, and I was given a plague for participating. But I did not change my position on the refund of N100 million as against his N200 million claim.

“A few years later, he complained to some people with the sole intent to malign me. When I heard, I called to tell him off because his problem was purely one of entitlement mentality. He even boasted, asking me: ‘Do you know who I am?’ Imagine! But I ignored him because I immediately saw through his true colour. In my book, it’s one law for everyone, no matter who you are.

“I challenge everyone, including journalists, to let us meet at the construction site and see the N200 million investment he claimed to have made there. Let them also ask what benefit the project would have been to Ogun State.

“Nobody can talk me down in order to look good. I served Ogun State passionately with all my strengths, and I did with my shoulders high. I stand by every decision I took, whether or not people like Pat Utomi were in agreement with me.

“Utomi knows his case did not even have any legs to stand on. He is not different from Zhongfu International Investment FXE. He knows he can not lay claims to any lawful damage done to his investment. All he has tried to do is a ‘me too’, which is very disgraceful.”

The former governor, however, contended that, for “Nigeria to become a better country, one law must be applied to every Nigerian, irrespective of your status, religion, or tribe”, insisting that “if Nigerians truly want a great nation, they should hold their leaders accountable for every action. But, if Nigerians allow people to hoodwink them with misinformation, mischaracterisation, and dubious tales by moonlight, it will be unfortunate.”