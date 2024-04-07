Segun Olatunji’s arrest: NPAN, NGE, others give FG 14 days ultimatum to unmask military suspects

Media Bodies, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs have given the Federal Government 14 days ultimatum to prosecute military officers who were responsible for the arrest and inhuman treatment meted to the Editor of FirstNews Newspapers, Mr. Segun Olatunji.

They also demanded that the Federal Government should pay Mr. Olatunji substantial compensation and issue a public apology to him for the unlawful and unconstitutional violation of his fundamental human rights.

The demands were contained in a statement signed by Mallam Kabiru A. Yusuf, President, Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), President, Nigerian Press Organisations (NPO); Dr. Yemisi Bamgbose, Executive Secretary, Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON); Eze Anaba, President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE); Comrade Chris Isiguzo, MFR, National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Maureen Chigbo, President, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

Others who also signed the statement include, Musikilu Mojeed, President, International Press Institute, Nigeria Chapter (IPI Nigeria); Edetaen Ojo, Executive Director, Media Rights Agenda (MRA); Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director, International Press Centre (IPC) and Adetokunbo Mumuni, Director, Socio-Economic Rights & Accountability Project (SERAP).

Recall that armed men wearing military uniforms and who introduced themselves as military personnel from the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), led by a military officer who also introduced himself as one Colonel Lawal, invaded Mr. Olatunji’s home in a Lagos suburb on March 15, 2024, seized Olatunji’s mobile phone, handcuffed and bundled him in one of their vehicles and flown blindfolded to Abuja where he was kept in an underground cell for 14 days.

The organizations also called on Federal Government to conduct a speedy, public, transparent and independent investigation into the incident in order to identify all persons within and outside the military who were connected with the violation of Mr. Olatunji’s rights.

The statement read in part, “The undersigned media organisations, media associations and professional bodies as well as civil society organisations wish to express our deep concern and strong condemnation regarding the recent unlawful arrest, detention, brutalisation and torture of by military personnel in response to stories published by the media outlet.

“We hereby demand a speedy, public, transparent and independent investigation into this act of barbarism displayed by military personnel as well as the brazen disregard for the Constitution and the Government’s obligations under relevant domestic laws and international instruments.

“We further demand that all persons within and outside the military who are found to have been connected with this unacceptable violation of the rights of the journalist and the Constitution, including those who effected Mr. Olatunji’s arrest, detention and torture, those who directly commanded them, and those who ordered or instigated the action, should be prosecuted before the appropriate court and punished to the full extent of the Law.

“The Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), who commands the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, reportedly ordered the operation that culminated in Mr Olatunji’s abduction, torture, and detention while the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, to whom the CDI reports, was also reportedly aware of the operation but joined the CDI to claim for days that the journalist was not in their custody. They need to be held accountable for their roles in the matter.”