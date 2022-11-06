Segun McMedal Joins Chenist Communications as Executive Director

Chenist Communications, one of the innovative public relations companies in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Segun McMedal as the company’s new Executive Director, Business Development, Operations and Innovations effective from Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

McMedal is a well-grounded Public Relations practitioner with several years of cognate experience, providing innovative marketing communications solutions to clients across various sectors of the economy.

He is the immediate past Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations; the leading and most populated branch accounting for over 60 per cent of the members of the Institute across the country.

The Executive Director, Media Communications, Chenist Communications, Adebayo Sowemimo, while commenting on the new appointment, said “We are delighted to welcome McMedal on board this young but very promising company with a clear vision and mission to contribute positively to the marketing communications space and expand the practice in Nigeria.

“We are confident that he will be a great asset, considering his robust experience that has spanned over two decades, which will invariably rub off immensely on the company’s growth trajectory in the nearest future.”

Commenting on his new role, Segun McMedal said, “I am very excited joining Chenist Communications as the Executive Director, Business Development, Operations and Innovations. The new role will provide me with an opportunity to bring to bear my vast wealth of experience in Nigeria’s Marketing Communications industry, with a deliberate effort to attract new business opportunities for the company while strengthening existing relationships. I am impressed with the level of team spirit that exists in Chenist and together we shall achieve more.

“The expectation is high but with the collaboration of management and team members, the journey promises to be an interesting one as we make a deliberate effort to expand our business portfolios to a lofty and enviable height”, McMedal added.

A public relations practitioner of high repute having worked with leading communications firms, McMedal is listed among the 50 most Influential Marketing Communications Practitioners in Nigeria. He is a member of relevant professional associations including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).