Segun Awolowo daughter Oluwayinka with Ifedotun Ogundipe at a traditional marriage in Lagos

L-r…former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, his wife Senami; Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; father of the Bride Mr. Olusegun Awolowo; the groom Ifedotun Ogundipe his wife former Miss Oluwayinka Awolowo.

L-r…Father of the Bride. Segun Awolowo; the groom Ifedotun Ogundipe his wife former Miss Oluwayinka Awolowo; Chairman/CEO of Skymit Motors Limited Tayo Ayeni; Group CEO of Metro Capital Advisory Group (MCAG) Faruk Saleh; President GCA Energy Limited Mr Greg Uanseru and former chairman of defunct Skye Bank, Tunde Ayeni.

L-r… Senator Lanre Tejuoso; former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment). Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo; Oluwayinka her husband Ifedotun Ogundipe; Pastor Jide Onalaja and Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru.

Chairman of the Occasion Mr Jide Onalaja his wife Pastor Kemi (left).

Representative of parents of the groom chief Michael Adebayo & Mrs. Kehinde Adabayo.

L-r…Wife of the former Vice-President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; Parents of the bride; Mr. Segun Awolowo, and his wife Adebola.

L-r ... Risi AbdulRazaq; Princess Abah Falawiyo and CEO Bolmus Group International, Hajia Bola Shagaya.

.

L-r… former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori; Chairman/CEO at President GCA Energy Limited Mr Greg Uanseru and CEO Berkeley Group Plc Mr Henry Imasekha.

L-r… Chairman/CEO at President GCA Energy Limited Mr Greg Uanseru; with Managing Director of Elephant Group Limited, Tunji Owoeye.

L-r …CEO Bolmus Group International, Hajia Bola Shagaya; wife of the former Vice-President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; mother of the bride Adebola Awolowo.

L-r …Mrs. Jaiye Edgal; Former Senator Florence Ita–Giwa and Princess Yewande Onilere.

From left … Iyalode of Lagos Chief (Mrs) Binta-Fatima Tinubu, retired Major-General Ike Nwachukwu and his wife (middle).

Group Managing Director (GMD) of FBN Holdings Plc Nnamdi Okonkwo his wife Uche.

L-r… Wife of the former Vice-President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; Mr Ifedotun Ogundipe; his wife Oluwayinka and wife of former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment). Erelu Angela Adebayo during the cutting of the cake.

L-r…Former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment). Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo; his wife Erelu Angela; exchanging greetings with Fatima Aliko Mohammed Mrs. Fatima Obanikoro.

L-r… Mr. Segun Awolowo; Mr. Ifedotun Ogundipe; Mrs. Adebola Awolowo, Oluwayinka and her Siblings .

L-r… Mr Ifedotun Ogundipe his wife former Miss Oluwayinka Awolowo at the reception.

Mr Ifedotun Ogundipe his wife former Miss Oluwayinka Awolowo, dancing at the reception at habour Point during their traditional wedding in Lagos on 30/2023…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

