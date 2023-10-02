Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Segun Awolowo daughter Oluwayinka with Ifedotun Ogundipe at a traditional marriage in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Secretary, National Action  Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) father of the Bride.  Mr. Olusegun Awolowo; the groom Ifedotun  Ogundipe his wife former Miss Oluwayinka Awolowo her mother Adebola Awolowo, Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during their traditional wedding at Habour Point in Lagos   30/9/2023... PHOTOS: CHINERE IKEANYI.
65
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, his wife Senami; Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; father of the Bride  Mr. Olusegun Awolowo; the groom Ifedotun  Ogundipe his wife former Miss Oluwayinka Awolowo.

L-r…Father of the Bride. Segun Awolowo; the groom Ifedotun  Ogundipe his wife former Miss Oluwayinka Awolowo; Chairman/CEO of Skymit Motors Limited Tayo Ayeni; Group CEO of Metro Capital Advisory Group (MCAG) Faruk Saleh; President GCA Energy Limited  Mr Greg Uanseru and former chairman of defunct Skye Bank, Tunde Ayeni.

L-r… Senator Lanre Tejuoso;  former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment). Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo; Oluwayinka her husband Ifedotun  Ogundipe; Pastor Jide Onalaja and Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru.

Chairman of the Occasion  Mr Jide Onalaja his wife Pastor Kemi (left).

Representative of parents of the groom chief Michael Adebayo & Mrs. Kehinde Adabayo.

L-r…Wife of the former  Vice-President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; Parents of the bride;  Mr. Segun Awolowo, and  his wife Adebola.

L-r ... Risi  AbdulRazaq; Princess Abah Falawiyo and CEO Bolmus Group International,  Hajia Bola Shagaya.

.

L-r former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori; Chairman/CEO at President GCA Energy Limited  Mr Greg Uanseru and   CEO Berkeley Group Plc Mr  Henry Imasekha.

L-r…  Chairman/CEO at President GCA Energy Limited  Mr Greg Uanseru; with Managing Director of Elephant Group Limited, Tunji Owoeye.

L-rCEO Bolmus Group International, Hajia Bola Shagaya; wife of the former  Vice-President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; mother of the bride  Adebola Awolowo.

L-r …Mrs. Jaiye Edgal; Former Senator Florence Ita–Giwa and  Princess Yewande Onilere.

From left … Iyalode of Lagos Chief (Mrs) Binta-Fatima  Tinubu, retired Major-General Ike  Nwachukwu and his wife (middle).

Group  Managing Director (GMD) of FBN Holdings Plc Nnamdi Okonkwo his wife Uche.

L-r… Wife of the former  Vice-President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo;  Mr  Ifedotun  Ogundipe; his wife Oluwayinka and wife of former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment).  Erelu Angela Adebayo during the cutting of the cake.

L-r…Former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment). Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo; his wife Erelu Angela; exchanging greetings with Fatima Aliko Mohammed  Mrs. Fatima Obanikoro.

L-r… Mr. Segun Awolowo;  Mr.  Ifedotun  Ogundipe; Mrs.  Adebola Awolowo, Oluwayinka and her Siblings .

L-rMr  Ifedotun  Ogundipe his wife former Miss Oluwayinka Awolowo at the reception.

Mr  Ifedotun  Ogundipe his wife former Miss Oluwayinka Awolowo, dancing at the reception at habour Point during their traditional wedding in Lagos on 30/2023…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10102 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Grand Re-Launch of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 2, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 1, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 29, 2023

1 of 363