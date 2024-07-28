SeerBit payment solutions build financial inclusion, flexibility for economic growth — CEO Kolade

Blessing Taiwo

A fintech company, SeerBit Technology Limited has identified the need for inclusivity and flexibility in business transactions across all levels.

This prompted the creation of 15 payment solutions for small sized businesses, mid-sized businesses and big enterprises to proper record and easy transactions.

Omoniyi Kolade, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SeerBit Technology Limited, during a media briefing at the company’s office in Surulere, Lagos, maintained that better financial inclusion will boost the nation’s economy.

With its presence in about 10 African countries, the fintech company builds a payment structure that improves connection in the market space for businesses can thrive.

Kolade said, “SeerBit has identified that there is so much fragmentation in the market chain. As our name implies —Seer, we see into the future and Bit is what powers the technology.

“We want to build a payment structure that connects in the market space so that businesses can scale, thereby improving the economy. This involves building the right infrastructure to ensure that no one is disenfranchised in payment. This means giving the customers several options of payment for the seller and buyer.”

Speaking on the shortcomings of commercial banks, the CEO said SeerBit has partnered with several financial institutions to make payment much easier.

“A core thing that powers everyone is payment because it is the lifeblood of commerce.

“We are currently collaborating with financial institutions as part of our strategies as an enabler to bridge the gaps where banks have not really done well or where they require support.

“There are some limitations in the banks today. The opportunities they have not fulfilled, we’re doing that on a larger scale. Those opportunities are created by the banks and we require partnership to scale and help them in achieving set goals.”

In her presentation, Uju Akinlolu, Product Marketing Manager, Seerbit Technology Limited, stated that merchants can access insights about their businesses from their dashboards which helps them make informed decisions for their business expansion.

According to her, the features of the financial platform include checkout, tokenization, recurring payment, discount solution, ISV integration, pocket and enterprise invoicing.

“We work with merchants of various levels, including Instagram vendors and build solutions for such merchants for proper collection to make sure their businesses are automated. We have a solution option like a payment link that they can share to their customers on Whatsapp or Instagram.

“We work with mid-sized businesses, they are much bigger in terms of their annual revenue. They are more open to technology. We also work with the big enterprises regardless of the industry. They’ve been in existence for years and have legacy systems and structures but desire skills.

“We have divided them into sub groups.

We created a reconciliatory system, a single platform where you can manage all your business transactions,” Akinlolu explained.