SeerBit partners Sabre for efficient, accessible payments in Africa’s travel industry 

Blessing Taiwo

SeerBit, a Pan-African payment solutions provider has announced a strategic partnership with Sabre, a software and technology solutions company to revolutionise payments for Africa’s travel industry.

The collaboration is set to provide Sabre’s clients with access to SeerBit’s payment infrastructure, delivering seamless, secure, and efficient payment processing for transactions and other value-added services across web, mobile, and offline channels.

SeerBit has expressed readiness to address payment challenges in the travel industry through innovative measures.

Some of the recurring issues are: complexities of cross-border transactions, fragmented payment methods, payment security and fraud, fluctuations and pricing transparency, interoperability, chargebacks and dispute resolution among others.

The payment challenges in the travel industry call for lasting solutions to bridge existing gaps and unlock the sector’s full growth potential. Currently, the industry supports 449 million jobs, accounting for 12.2% of the global workforce and is projected to contribute $16 trillion to the global economy by 2034, representing 11.4% of the global economic landscape.

Identifying these challenges, SeerBit has joined forces with Sabre to deliver innovative solutions that streamline payment processes and enhance operational efficiency within the travel sector.

With the current partnership, Sabre will integrate SeerBit’s solutions into its travel technology platform, enabling airlines, travel agencies, global travel service providers and travellers to process payments faster and more efficiently, while ensuring compliance with local and international regulations.

The integration of SeerBit’s advanced payment technology will enable Sabre’s clients gain unrivalled efficiency in transactions across multiple platforms and payment options, ensuring real-time, frictionless payments for bookings, reservations, and other services for operators within the travel ecosystem.

Making the announcement at a brief parley, Omoniyi Kolade, Founder and CEO of SeerBit said that the collaboration will significantly contribute to the rapid evolution of the global travel ecosystem, particularly by making fast, secure and efficient payment processing accessible for all stakeholders in the value chain.

He said, “for us, this combination of advanced payment technologies with innovative travel solutions comes at a pivotal moment in the travel industry. Our payment solutions are uniquely designed to simplify complex processes.

“By integrating with Sabre’s platform, we are providing travel businesses with the tools they need to enhance their services and deliver delightful experiences for their customers,” Omoniyi stated.

In his remarks, Dare Olayiwola, Senior Regional Director at Sabre Travel Solutions, Central West Africa, commended SeerBit for the significant alliance with his organisation.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with SeerBit to engineer innovative payment capabilities that empower African travel businesses.

“Africa is a key growth market for our organisation, and we are excited to work closely with SeerBit to support the evolving travel ecosystem across the continent,” Olayiwola said.