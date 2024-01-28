Seed Of Victory Foundation gives financial support to 30 students for WAEC, in Bayelsa Elizabeth

Vincent, Yenagoa

A non-governmental organization under the auspices of the Seed Of Victory Foundation doubled its impact this year by supporting 30 students, at the Award Ceremony for the S.E Okolo and E.T Ibomo WAEC Support Project in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to the organizer and facilitator Mr. Taritein Boco, the Managing Director, Asfabeta Management Support Services, the foundation doubled its impact this year by supporting 30 students, up from 15 in the first edition last year.

Mr. Uzochukwu Okolo, the representative of Seed Of Victory Foundation, said that it is a scholarship program, which aims to assist students with financial challenges in covering WAEC fees and administrative costs.

Boco averred that the assessment exam questions were drawn from WAEC past papers to ensure standards of thorough preparation.

He said, “Despite improved scores this year, the general performance was below average. There is a need for extra-moral classes to enhance preparedness for WAEC exams.

” The long-term goal of the project is to double support each year, with a target of 15,400 beneficiaries by the 10th year. Assist students whose families face financial challenges in covering WAEC fees and administrative costs.

“The initiators celebrate the legacies of their phenomenal mothers (Late Mrs. S.E Okolo, and Late (Hon.) Mrs. E.T Ibomo) who stood for moral values, peace, and progress through education.

“The event celebrated the spirit of education and community involvement, reflecting the foundation’s commitment to shaping a brighter future,” Boco said.

He therefore, called for partnerships to achieve the project’s vision and appealed to education enthusiasts to facilitate extra-moral class centers.

Distinguished guests at the ceremony shared their educational journeys to motivate students and parents, Dr. Isaiah Korikiye (Technical Adviser to Bayelsa State Governor on Tertiary Education),