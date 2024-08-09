SEDC will tackle ecological problems in Igbo land -Deputy Speaker, Kalu

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said that the South East Development Commission (SEDC) will solve the ecological challenges in the region.

Kalu gave the assurance at Uzoakoli in Bende federal constituency of Abia State in the ongoing tour of the 13 electoral wards in the constituency he represents at the national assembly.

Recall that Kalu had in the last one week visited 12 out of the 13 wards where he distributed bags of fertilizers and rice with some cash gifts to the people.

He told his constituents that the fertilizers were kind gestures from the federal government to support agricultural activities in the rural communities while the bags of rice were procured to appreciate the people for their support to him in the last election.

The deputy speaker said that President Tinubu is interested in the development of south eastern region hence his resolve to assent to the South East Development Commission (SEDC) bill sponsored by him.

Kalu gave hope of tackling the ecological problems bedeviling Uzoakoli Ward through the SEDC soon.

He said: “I want to thank you all for voting and supporting me. May God bless you all.

“President Bola Tinubu in a show of love for the Igbo signed the South East Development Commission Bill (SEDC) into law. It will be used to rebuild our beloved Southeast. Thank Mr President for this kind act.

“I promise you if there’s anywhere that federal government needs to repair erosion damages, it’s starting from Uzuakoli ward. Whatever our dear President approves, your community will be there among those communities for repairs and reconstruction.”

Kalu who was given a rousing welcome by different groups of youth, women and men also received various decampees from other political parties into the ruling All progressives Congress (APC).

Earlier, the deputy speaker visited Umuimenyi/Nkpa ward where he equally distributed bags of fertilizers and rice with cash donations and also appreciated the people for their support.

He was also received by different youth and women’s groups and traditional rulers upon his arrival.

It will be recalled that the popular Nkpa road and bridge hitherto in dilapidation got the attention of the federal government after the deputy speaker in 2019 moved a motion of urgent public importance for the reconstruction of the all-important infrastructure.

