Security : Senate passes vote of confidence on Service Chiefs after 9 hours interaction

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Senate Tuesday after 9 hours of interface with Service Chiefs and heads of Security agencies, passed a vote of confidence in them for stepping up the game of checkmating crime and criminality in the country.

The closed-door meeting which started at about 12.30 pm ended at about 9.15 pm.

The meeting however resolved to urge the Federal Government to make citizenship registration, compulsory for all Nigerians.

The vote of confidence passed on the security chiefs by the Senate was read by its President, Godswill Akpabio after the long hours interface.

Akpabio in reading the resolution said the Senate took the decision after listening to submissions made by the various security chiefs on the latest onslaughts against criminal elements in the country.

” After listening to the security chiefs, the Senate is convinced that serious measures are already being carried out against criminals in the country by the various security agencies.

” Such actions are indeed, yielding results with the arrest of many of the criminal non state actors within the last few days which would surely bring about, a secured and safe country for us all.

” Senate is particularly impressed with the arrest of about 90% of those who perpetrated heinous crimes across the country in recent time.

” We however urge the various security agencies, to do more by employing synergy in their operations for total security of lives and property in the country.

‘ On our part as legislators, we shall collaborate more with the executive arm of government towards putting the menace behind us “he said.

Aside from the Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Director General of NIA, Ministers of Finance, Wale Edun, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawale, Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam and Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji – Ojo, also attended the interface.

Briefing journalists after the end of the interface, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu said one of the other key resolutions taken by the Senate, is to urge the Federal Government to make citizenship registration in Nigeria, compulsory towards knowing and identifying, who is who, at whatever time.

” Standardization and Certification are very necessary and compulsory in the country now “, he said.

