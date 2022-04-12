Security Problem In Nigeria 98 percent Political, 2 percent reality – Presidential Aspirant, Ndukwe

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Cosmos Chukwudi Ndukwe has revealed that the security problem in the country is 98 per cent political and two per cent reality.

Ndukwe, who was at the party national secretariat to purchase his presidential expression of interest and nomination form, lamented the dearth of intelligence gathering in the country.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after purchasing the form, the presidential aspirant said, “I have been the Chief of Staff to Abia State government. I know the problem of the security of this nation. The problem of security of this nation is 98% political and only 2% reality. Abacha said it and I believe that any security challenge that a nation cannot solve including that of Nigeria, the President of Nigeria in one week, has some political undertone.”

The aspirant said he is prepared to recover Nigeria and hand it over to the people, the real people, the owners.

“When the people are carried along, in activities that concerns the rulership of Nigeria, the minutest policy of this nation, it will begin to be made manifest.

“I’m convinced that it is the time of the South-East. I am convinced that PDP will.have no problem marketing my person, a man with street credibilsity. So if PDP can have someone who have feeling, the pulse of the nation who started from scratch, I started my life even as a tailor and I migrated to be a photographer, and I became the very first person to introduce internet in the whole of Abia states in 1993. And I have grown businesses from cradle.

“I think it’s time for people like us, who have you thought of people who have the thought of the nation, who have passed through the crucibles and strategy of suffering to saddle the seat of this nation and recover Nigeria from deodron because this nation is going down to a point where there is nothing left again. And it needs people who have the wherewithal to be able to recover this nation.”

On zoning he said, “Well, the West have had their own. South South has had their own turn so for equity and fairness the only zone that has not ruled this country was the South East and that’s why some of us are throwing out hats to the ring to be able to talk to the PDP family and delegates that will come for the Congress to consider fairness.

“We have shown strength, we have shown commitment, we have shown respect, we have shown honour and this is the time the PDP will consider the brain that will recover this country from total collapse.

“We have collapsed in almost every point or facet of this nation, we have of collapsed in security, we have collapsed in the economy, we have collapsed everywhere. I have intention to rebuild the nation.

“I know the PIB law passed recently, that encourages modular refinery but how many of them have been made known. I can be able to pull it from $1 million to $150,000 which is accepted to the license fee. I believe that the problem of petroleum scarcity will be solved.”