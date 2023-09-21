Security of passengers on rail transportation in FCT our priority – FCTA

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has said that it will prioritize security of passengers when the ongoing rehabilitation work on Abuja light rail is completed.

The FCTA Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, Mbokutom Nyah, who dropped this hint on Wednesday with journalists in Abuja after tour of the light rail, noted that the key vision of FCT and Transportation Secretariat hinges especially on three parts of security, affordability and flexibility, saying every part of the operation especially rail security is paramount to the administration.

He added that programme to secure the rail track has been put in place, and would not be disclosed.

Nyah said expected commercial transportation operation on Abuja light rail would commence earlier than expected.

“Last week when we visited the vandalized parts of the blockage, we stated that the key vision of the FCT administration is hinged on three parts which are security, affordability and flexibility and this was to outline that on every part of our operation, security is very important and it could not be less on the railway, knowing what has happened in the past”.

During the tour , the management team of

Transportation Secretariat visited, metro station, Kukwuaba, Airport and Basango stations among others where the secretary and his team got briefed of work done and the ongoing activities on the completion of the vandalized track.’

Nyah said the vandalized part of the track has been fixed, while communication cable is being imported, with the hope that the nine months completion earlier scheduled, would come earlier.

The secretary, who rode on the 60 percent of the rail track said the contractor is on the cleaning of the affected part is been done.

“The residents of the FCT are in for a big surprise and a good time from the honourable minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The completion of the Abuja Light Rail might come sooner than it was expected because what we have seen today is a great job.

“We have gone through over 60% of the rail road, took a ride on it, and I can convincingly state that the vandalised parts of the railroads have been duly completed.The cleaning is going on and i am told that the communication cables are already on the port and will soon come in.

“Against the projection of 9 months or so in the contract, I think the masses will ride on the train much earlier than it was expected and we are happy that in less than two months restoration of vandalized facilities have been swept off.

“I also needed to take a ride on the train to make sure that in fact, what I’m being told is right. Together with my directors and other stakeholders, we have had first hand confirmation, I am indeed impressed with the world class facilities and happy to be a Nigerian, that these facilities are being installed during our time”.

He noted that the execution of concept Renew Hope agenda of Mr President is robbing on all projects as catalyst in the country, adding that it is currently affecting programm of rail transportation.

Nyah noted that in less than a year now Mr President will ride on the Abuja light rail.

“We believe that in much lesser time than projected contract period, the president will certainly ride the Abuja Light Rail. The concept and vision of renewed hope is a catalyst to every work that is being done in this country and this has also affected the programme of the execution of the restoration of the railways.”