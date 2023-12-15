Security is most important in 8 Points Agenda -Gaidam

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam has pointed out that Security occupies a prime position in the government’s 8-point agenda, and the need to implement actionable strategies towards effective security, peaceful coexistence, and the welfare of all citizens.

He stated this during the conference and seminar for the Nigeria Police PROs and PR experts with the theme “Enhanced Strategic Communication: Panacea for Effective Policing and Peaceful Coexistence in Nigeria” held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

In his address read by the Director Police Inspectorate Department, Mrs. Bola Blessing Aderele he said that effective policing and peaceful coexistence are critical requirements for societal growth and shared prosperity which affirms the internalization of governments’internal security mindset by leadership of the Nigeria Police.

In his words, “Over the years, people with little or no personal contact with police form perceptions, even though they are shaped vicariously, through what they hear from friends, family and what they see in the news and the social media.

This poses challenges for the police, as it contributes to the image of the police and perception of police effectiveness”.He expressed that enhanced strategic communication therefore provides the police the needed tools to write the aforementioned narrative, to regain the trust and confidence of the people to herald a people-centric policing paradigm and improve police efficiency.

He commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, and his management team for the initiative noting that the seminar will further strengthen the operations of the Nigeria Police Press and liaison units nationwide to help build community partnership, deepen citizens’ participation in policing arrangements and position the Nigeria police to play a critical role in achieving the“ Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu led administration.

In a related development, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo has reiterated his support for the Odua Youth Parliament for promoting security and peace and encouraging cultural harmony among Nigerians. He made this known during a presentation of a certificate of Chieftancy by the Odua Youth Parliament for his good leadership in public service and continuous contribution towards empowerment and support for youth development projects in the country.

According to him, this award is unsolicited, the fact that you are not asking for a favour and there is integrity in it with a sincere motive behind it I accepted it; anything that can encourage Nigerian youths, promote cultural harmony and security.

I will invest in it” Gwarzo said the Ministry will continue to emplace policies, programs and more importantly pursue interventions that will enable the youths to play their roles in the police ecosystem in Nigeria.

The Speaker Oodua Youth Parliament, Aare Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi said that they are in the Ministry to appreciate the good deed, motivation, and exemplary leadership the Permanent Secretary has exhibited in the public service in the country. In his words,

Oodua Parliament is a social-cultural group that propagates the Yoruba nation in Nigeria and Outside the country. We have been following your activities right from the Ministries of Industry, Trade, and Investment and Humanitarian as well as your present post. You have shown commitment to the development of projects that will benefit youths in the country”

The Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam was presented with the 2023 Police PR Award of Excellence in recognition of his exceptional support towards the success of the Police PR conference Uyo 2023 while the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo received a Certificate of Chieftancy for leadership acumen, fervent and continuous productive contribution towards empowerment and support to youth development projects.

