Security: Governor Mutfwang Commends Tinubu On Improved Security In Plateau State

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, H.E. Barr. Caleb M. Mutfwang, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for significantly improving security in Plateau State and Nigeria.

He stated this when the Minister of Defence H.E Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON mni paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Plateau state

In a statement signed by the Director ( Information and Public Relations) , Henshaw Ogubike state that The Governor was represented by the Deputy-Governor, Mrs. Josephine Ngo Piyo who praised the President’s commitment to improving security. “We will support Federal Government’s plans, including interactive engagement with affected Local Government Areas, the traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders to finding solutions to lasting peace in the State. Thank you for the efforts to restore peace,” she said.

Speaking earlier, the Minister said that the operational visit to Jos will afford him the opportunity to discuss on how best the security situation can be improved. He added that there is going to be an interactive engagement with officers and men of the Armed Forces, the traditional rulers, Local Government Areas affected by attacks and

other critical stakeholders on how best to improve the security situation in Plateau State.

He also paid courtesy visit to the Gbong Gwom Jos to seek his support and collaboration in ending security challenges in the state.

The Royal father who spoke through the Emir of Wase Alhaji Dr. Sambo Haruna, praised the Military personnel’s efforts in restoring peace. “We have collaborated with all Security Agencies in achieving relative peace,” he said.

The Minister thanked the Royal father for his support, emphasizing government’s commitment to improving security. “We will work with the State Government and traditional institutions to find lasting solutions to security challenges,” he stated.