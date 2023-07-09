Security: Gov Nwifuru solicits partnership with New CP Ogbodo

.extolls Police, Security Agencies for arresting 15 sit -at -home enforcers

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to support the Police and other security agencies in the task of securing the State.

The Governor made the assertion at the weekend while speaking at a Gala night organized by the State government for the retired State Commissioner of Police Falaye Olaleye.

Me Falaye Olaleye retired from active service on Thursday last week after serving the mandatory years in service.

Governor Nwifuru pledged that the government would continue to support the police under the leadership of the New Commissioner of Police Tina Ogbodo.

“I urge the New CP Tina Ogbodo, to also secure the State, like her predecessor , I assure you that the government would continue to support the security agents in the fight against crime”

He described the retiring CP Olaleye as an intelligent Officer, which culminated to the successes recorded during his tenure in the State.

Meanwhile, the State Government has lauded the State Police Command and other security agencies for the arrest of 15 sit-at-home enforcers including their native Doctor, over their alleged involvement in causing mayhem and destruction of properties .

In a Statement signed by the Commissioner for Information/ Orientation Mr Jude Okpor, the government warned that it will not condone any form of criminality or gangsterism that will truncate peace and tranquility in the State.

The Statement noted that the State government was satisfied with the spontaneous response of the men and officers of the Ebonyi State Command and indeed other security agencies.

According to the Statement, “It is disturbing that the peaceful ambience which pervades the state since Governor Francis Nwifuru came on board, was disruptted for the first time”

“Whereas, it was confirmed that no life was lost during the ugly encounter, property worth millions of naira were destroyed, most worrisome was the fear instilled on innocent citizens in other parts of Abakaliki and beyond”