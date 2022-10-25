Security forces, vigilantes foil terrorists attacks in Katsina

Blame communities for upsurge of minor attacks –Isah Gambo

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Security forces in collaboration with vigilance and voluntary groups have foiled imminent nefarious attacks by over 200 -man – strong gunmen against villages near Garin Kwari in the axis of Impresit Bakalori Quarry, Jibiya Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Daily Champion investigation revealed that on October 24, 2022, the suspected heavily armed terrorists on over 200 motorcycles converged on a spot near Garin Kwari ostensibly for a ceremony without attacking or robbing residents of the nearby village of their belongings.

It was further gathered that following distress calls to the military and police personnel in the area, they raced to prevent the suspected criminal elements from attacking the village and others in the environs.

Sources said the gunmen fled from the location on sighting Nigerian Air Force jet fighters hovering around the scene.

According to a source, who corroborated this report on the condition of anonymity, “they (the gunmen) came for a ceremony reportedly organized by relations of some of the criminals. They didn’t do anything in that place, they were well over 200 but we were worried over what could happen thereafter.

“We just covered (protected) our villages; we called on air force to assist us as the military in collaboration with the police, vigilance and voluntary organizations were in the area.”

Recall that some communities in the area came under gunmen attacks last Saturday and Monday which left no fewer than seven persons died and three others kidnapped.

Spokesman of the state police command, Isah Gambo, who confirmed this report, said yesterday the joint military and police operation assisted by the air force succeeded in foiling the attacks and protecting the communities from the heinous activities of the criminals.

Speaking from his experience in crimes prevention and resolution, Gambo believed that communities were more to blame in several instances for attacks facing the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the command described as unfortunate, situations where bandits on one or two motorcycles could go and abduct some persons or rustle animals and go scout free.

He stated: “We have a large number of vigilantes and they are receiving a lot of motivation from their respective local governments but unfortunately, some villages will allow bandits on two motorcycles to do whatever they like.

“Security agencies cannot be in every particular village at the same time because these villages are scattered; we don’t have the number to cover them but the vigilantes are there. So, my appeal is the vigilantes should be courageous enough.

“If the terrorists are coming in their numbers of over 100 to 300, it’s understandable that the villages needs the support of the military and the police but where they are two or three, that is an unfortunate situation.

“We should be courageous, not only the vigilantes but members of the communities. Yes! They should lay ambush for them, if they can do it once or twice, these people will not come again.”