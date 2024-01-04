Security expert advocates speedy trial, summary execution of terrorists

Dr Abdullahi Jabi, the Secretary-General, the International Institute of Professional Security (IIPS), has called for speedy trial and summary execution of terrorists to encourage the security agencies that are engaged in counter-terrorism operations.

Jabi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said the called was hinged on the persistent delay in the dispensing terrorism related cases in courts.

He said that the inability of the judiciary to ensure quick dispensation of terrorism cases could dampen the morale of the fighting troops who had risk their lives to apprehend those terrorists.

The security expert also faulted the justice system for allowing the terrorists that were arrested in war front to be kept in the same correctional facilities thereby giving them opportunity to carry out jailbreaks.

According to him, there is need to ensure that those that have been in custody are quickly given summary trial.

“There is no point putting them to trial and causing congestion in the correctional facilities does not make sense.

“If they are proved to be enemies of states, they should be treated as such and it is on that ground that the military will be having an edge.

“This is because the issue of information being infiltrated with the collaboration of some bad eggs within the armed forces will be limited to a greater level.

“Jailbreaks in Kuje, Kogi, Lafia and other cities of the country that we had in the past would never have occurred,’’

“The slow pace of our judicial system is contributing to a lot of these problems.

“Security issues should not be handled with levity on the pretense of trying to exhaust legal procedures.

“Where it is clear that those people are identified, they should be treated as such, because that is type of treatments that are given to innocent Nigerians in particular,’’ he said.

Jabi, who described the current armed forces as a balanced forced, urged the service chiefs to redouble efforts through enhanced collaboration with other security agencies in 2024.

He urged the military to be more coordinated in its operations to avoid error of judgment that led to the unfortunate drone incident in Kaduna State in 2023.

“We don’t want to see that repeated going forward and we want to see more men and officers being trained properly, and being given the necessary tools.

“Like Mr President said, We want to bring the security challenges in Nigeria to an end because that in a way will boost the confidence of investors and promote economic growth,’’ he added.

The expert said the military was expected to procure more equipment, arms and ammunitions to ensure that they had superior power to combat the enemies of the state.

He said that concerted effort must be made to address the challenge of proliferation of illicit arms and weapons from other African countries through effective border security.

Jabi also called the Federal Government reduce unemployment and drug sales and consumptions among the youth to dissuade them from being willing to be recruited into crimes.

He also called on all Nigerians to play active role in addressing the menace of insecurity in the country, adding that those perpetrating crimes were members of the society. (NAN