Security: Ebonyi Govt commences 6-Day training of Aviation Security Operative,Guards to safeguard Airport 

BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State Government has commenced a 6-Day intensive training of Aviation Security Operative on crime prevention, at the Chuba Okadigbo Airport Onueke near Abakaliki.

The State Commissioner of Aviation Technology Dr Ngozi Obichukwu, made the disclosure in Abakaliki at the commencement of the training programme.

The training held at the Chuba Okadigbo’s airport Onueke, was supervised by members of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Aviation security officers namely Mr. Nnaji Chinedu Michael, Morah Samuel Okechukwu and Micah Precious Chijioke.

*This purpose of this training among other issues is geared towards improving airport security architecture, expose the Guards/operative on the rudiments of flight operations and safety management *

*The training is in line with Governor Nwifuru policy tagged “People’s Charter of Needs”, aimed at assisting workers both in the civil and public service*

The Commissioner extolled the State Chief Executive for the prompt payment of five months salaries arrears to the staffs of the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport Onueke Ebonyi state, that was recruited by the previous administration in the state.

In a remark, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Airport Security Mr. Nnanna Nwangele, said that the training was apt, considering the perceived insecurity in some parts of the country.

He assured that there will be adequate protection of lives and properties of travellers and airline operators.