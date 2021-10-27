Security, commerce top agenda as S’West Govs meet in Lagos

.Visit Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Members of Southwest Governors Forum, on Tuesday, met in Lagos State to discuss issues of interest to the region.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted his colleagues at the State House.

Five Governors from the geo-political zone were present at the meeting, which started at 4:30pm and held behind closed doors.

But Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was represented by his deputy, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan according to a statement by Mr. Gboyega Akosile,

Chief Press Secretary to Lagos Governor.

After 90 minutes, the Governors rose from the meeting and offered no detailed information on matters discussed.

However, addressing journalists, chairman of the Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN gave a brief statement on their discussion, disclosing that part of their deliberations bordered on security situation in the region.

Akeredolu revealed that there was also discussion on Oodua Group, a company owned by all six Southwest States, but declined to give further details.

He pointed out that the Forum was not willing to share full information on the meeting.

He said: “We, the six Governors of the Southwest under the Southwest Governors’ Forum met today. We deliberated on a number of common and personal issues. We also deliberated on our common heritage, which is the Oodua Group of Companies.

“At the end, we agreed on a few things; a number of them, which have to do with security, are not what we can discuss in the open. This short address is just to let you (pressmen) know we met today but we don’t want our decisions discussed in the open.”

The Governors departed the Lagos House, Marina after the short briefing