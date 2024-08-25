Security beefed up in Abuja as Shiite kill two police officers 

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Security has been beefed up in many parts of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with heavily armed security personnel following a violent clash between the Police and members of the Shiites.

The Police has confirmed the killing of two of its officers by the armed members of Shi’ite in what it termed as “unprovoked attack.”

The Federal Capital Police Command also confirmed that the situation has been brought under control but tension was still high after two of its officers were killed on duty on Sunday in Abuja. Police sources said armed members of the outlawed Islamic Movement known also as Shiites deliberately attacked police men on duty.

The Police stated that the incident happened on August 25, in what it described in a statement as an unprovoked attack from the religious group

FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent of Police (SP) stated that members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as the ‘Shi’ite’, launched “unprovoked surprise attack on some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to FCT Command at Wuse Junction by traffic light, where two police personnel were killed, three left unconscious in the hospital, and three Police patrol vehicles set ablaze.

“The proscribed organisation attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked, wielding machetes, improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene), and knives.”

The statement said that several arrests have been effected, saying that the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth C. Igweh, had formally condemned the unprovoked attack on Police officers.

“He promises to bring those involved to book.”

The police said that the situation is presently under control and normalcy has been restored.