Security beefed up in Abia, Enugu over IPOB’s ‘Monday, Tuesday sit-at-home order’

Security agencies in Abia and States have increased their presence across major city centers and suburban areas ahead of the two-day sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the Southeast.

The measure comes as Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has urged residents to ignore a viral video from an unidentified individual advising them to sit at home on Monday, 21, and Tuesday, 22, October 2024.

An unidentified man had in a viral video advised people in the southeast to stay at home, claiming that they would be launching Biafran Armoured Vehicles.

The man declared Monday and Tuesday sit-at-home for the launch, which they claimed will take place in all southeast states.

In a precautionary measure, the Abia State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is said to have conducted a confidence patrol exercise, involving various units of the NPF within the commercial city of Aba.

Sources within the Aba Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force disclosed that an exercise was conducted along major roads and identified trouble spots.

This exercise aimed to boost residents’ confidence in their safety while also sending a warning to any individuals or groups intending to cause trouble in Aba and its surrounding areas.

The police made it clear that they would respond to such threats with firmness. It was gathered that security agencies in Aba repelled members of the IPOB who had attempted to come into the city center on Friday to cause fear among visitors and residents as they tried to create awareness of their planned two days sit-at-home as they used to do, but met the resistance of the security agencies who had manned various flash spots.

Banks in Aba, in particular, are said to have been instructed by their headquarters to monitor developments around them on Monday to know if they would open for business on Tuesday.

From Enugu, the Police Commissioner described the sit-at-home order and the reason adduced for the action as baseless, unwarranted, and a deliberate attempt to incite fear and unrest in the state.

The Commissioner’s remark was contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe on Sunday.

He emphasised that Enugu State has long moved past such criminally motivated illegal sit-at-home orders or advice, which are often designed to destabilise the social, economic, and psychological well-being of the people under the guise of secessionist agitations.

The Commissioner encouraged citizens to carry on with their lawful activities without fear or intimidation, assuring them that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, were fully prepared to maintain peace and security across the State.

He warned that any individuals or groups attempting to disrupt public order will be ruthlessly dealt with.

Kanayo also urged parents and guardians to warn their children and wards against being used for any act inimical to the peace and security of the State, warning that the legal consequences of such involvements will be dire.

Furthermore, the Commissioner enjoined residents of the State to stay vigilant, and law-abiding, and report suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station.

IPOB is yet to confirm nor deny the purported Monday and Tuesday sit-at-home-order

.Stop misusing DSS, proxies to silence us, SERAP tells FG

However, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu and his government “to stop the ‘weaponization’ of the country’s security agencies to target Nigerians simply for the peaceful exercise of their human rights, and to direct the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately withdraw the baseless defamation lawsuit by their proxies against our organization and management staff.”

Two named DSS officials last week filed a defamation lawsuit against SERAP, following allegations by the organization regarding the recent invasion of its Abuja office by some officials of the security agency.

In the open letter dated 19 October 2024 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “We are seriously concerned that your government seems to be weaponizing the DSS and misusing defamation laws as a tool of repression and to target those who defend human rights.”

SERAP said, “Rather than addressing the allegations of widespread corruption in the oil sector and the worsening economic situation in the country, and reducing the cost of governance, your government is targeting those who campaign for actions in these areas.”

The letter, read in part: “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are immediately taken following the receipt and/or publication of this letter.”

“If the lawsuit is not immediately withdrawn, we will be prepared to defend our organization and management staff in court, and to join your government and DSS in the lawsuit. This may include calling witnesses to ensure justice, end impunity for rights abuses, and achieve legitimate public interests in this matter.”

“We have since 2004 pursued several public interest cases against the governments of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari. This is the first time any government will weaponize the country’s security agencies to intimidate and target our organization.”

“The defamation lawsuit is brought by two named DSS officials but their names are unknown to our organization. The lawsuit by these officials is apparently instigated and sponsored by the DSS under your watch.”

“It is critical for human rights defenders, activists, journalists and other citizens to be able to organize and freely exercise their human rights without the threat of baseless lawsuits by your government or its security agencies and/or their proxies.”

“Weaponizing the security agencies to intimidate, harass and silence human rights defenders, activists, journalists and other civil society actors will weaken representative democracy, deepen impunity and undermine the rule of law.”

“Rather misusing the security agencies to crackdown on human rights defenders, activists, journalists and other civil society actors, your government ought to take steps to thoroughly, independently, impartially, transparently and effectively investigate the allegations raised by SERAP.”

“We are disappointed that your government has so far failed to respond to our recommendations calling on you to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to immediately reverse the apparently illegal and unconstitutional increase in the pump price of petrol across its retail outlets.”

“Your government has also failed to probe the allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the NNPC, including the spending of the reported $300 million ‘bailout funds’ collected from the Federal Government in August 2024, and the $6 billion debt it owes suppliers, despite allegedly failing to remit oil revenues to the treasury and to prosecute suspected perpetrators.”

“Your government also continues to refuse to obey several court judgments obtained by SERAP, including those which ordered the Federal Government to disclose the details of the agreement with X, formerly Twitter, to assess whether the agreement complies with the exercise of Nigerians’ human rights online and to account for payments of N729 billion to 24.3 million poor Nigerians for six months.”

“SERAP had on 9 September 2024 also called on you and your government to direct the DSS to end the intimidation and harassment of our organization and our staff members.”

“Our call followed the invasion of our Abuja office by some officials of the DSS. SERAP was subsequently served with a defamation lawsuit with number CV/4547/24.”

“The country under your government has witnessed an escalating crackdown on human rights, particularly the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, association and media freedom, as well as socio-economic rights.”

“The judicial harassment of those who peacefully defend human rights is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with the letter and spirit of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and the country’s international human rights obligations.”

“Under your government, human rights defenders, activists, journalists and other civil society actors such as the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) continue to face harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary detention simply for carrying out their legitimate work.”

“The judicial harassment of SERAP by your government and its agencies shows hostility towards civil society actors defending the rights of other citizens, criticizing human rights violations, and challenging a culture of impunity for perpetrators.”

“SERAP therefore urges your government to end the intimidation, harassment and threats against our organization and management staff and other human rights defenders, activists as well as journalists and other civil society actors, including intimidation, through baseless legal processes.”

“SERAP strives to ensure that our human rights and anticorruption work meet the highest standards of analytical rigor devoid of politics. Our work is driven solely by the fundamental principles of justice, impartiality, solidarity and universality of human rights. SERAP believes that no government is beyond scrutiny and accountability.”

“SERAP’s non-partisan work in the field of human rights and anticorruption has been widely recognized nationally and internationally. Our organization received the Wole Soyinka Anti-Corruption Defender Award in 2014, and was nominated for the UN Civil Society Award and Ford Foundation’s Jubilee Transparency Award. SERAP was also nominated for the 2024 Columbia Global Freedom of Expression Prizes.”

“Our organization’s calls on your government regarding the persistent increases in fuel prices and allegations of corruption in the NNPC are based on the constitutional and international responsibilities of your government to Nigerians who are victims of corruption, and your constitutional oath of office.”

“SERAP believes that it is through action like this that any government in a society governed by the rule of law can be motivated to live up to its commitments and to meet the expectations of its citizens for good governance, human rights and the rule of law.”

“SERAP urges your government to embrace the rule of law and this will in turn entail respect for the human rights of Nigerians. Where there is a culture of rule of law, there is likely to be less corruption.”

“Without embracing the rule of law, your government is unlikely to achieve your oft-repeated economic and development programmes since the rule of law is the foundation of any civilised society.”