Security: Anambra lawmakers, ASMATA excited with  installation of CCTV cameras in the markets

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Anambra State House of Assembly through its Committee on Commerce, Trade and Industry, and the umbrella body of traders In the state, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, has expressed satisfaction as they okayed the commencement of installation of CCTV cameras in the 185 markets in the state.

Playing host to the House committee led by its chairman, Hon. Innocent Ojike, and the chairman of CB GOFRAN, (contract film for the installation project), Chief Chukwugozie Bobfrancis Nzekwesi, at the ASMATA secretariat in Onitsha, the ASMATA President General, PG, Chief Humphrey Anuna, disclosed that the installation will curtail market crimes and fire out breaks in the markets.

“Addressing the august visitors and ASMATA Chairmen and secretaries, he said that it is one of the good things that have happened to the traders since the assumption of Governor Chkukwuma Soludo in office and urged the traders to ensure massive support to the present administration.

“This is just the beginning as more good things are on the way. We commend the House of Assembly through this committee for the interest of the traders they carry along in the development of the state and we urge them not to relent.

“With this installation our goods and lives in the market are safe and I commend the chairman of the contracting film for pledging to give us quality work. Since he is the one picked by the state government to do the installation we will support him in carrying out this project,” the PG assured.

Earlier, the committee chairman told the traders that with the installation the issue of crimes in the market and fire outbreaks will be a thing of the past as the monitors are there to detect and identify criminals.

He reiterated the resolve of the lawmakers to restore the lost glory of the state adding that Igbos are known for their hardwork and as such enabling environment would be put in place to enhance their performance.

In his speech, the Minority leader in the House of Assembly, Hon. John Bosco Akaegbuobi, said the project iwould give a proper protection to the markets in the state especially at this time of socio-economic and political quagmire.

He expressed satisfaction with the installation which will commence next week and urged the traders to see the project as one of the efforts aimed at ameliorating their problems.

Also the chairman of Onitsha Main market, Chief Innocent Ezeoha (a.k.a Ezennia), expressed satisfaction for the installation and thanked the state governor, the committee, ASMATA PG and Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Trade and Markets, Hon. Evarist Uba, for taking the markets to the next level.

According to him, “It is a welcome development and we support the installation as we know what we suffer in the market especially about stolen goods and fire outbreaks. Governor Soludo will continue to lead us because he has shown that the state is his environment through the rapid infrastructural development of the state,” he stated .

The chairman of the contracting film, Chief Chukwugozie, told the gathering that ‘AI’ camera will be among the quality materials to be used in the project assuring that criminals will take to their heels on the installation which he said will commence next week from Nkpor New Auto Spare Parts market.

“We are starting from Nkpor Market because of the way they planned it, and the installation may be within one year or less because the 185 markets in the state will be installed with the CCTV cameras. With this installation a thief in the market whenever he comes back the camera will alert the market that such a thief has come back again and he will be identified.

“The camera has no duration to wipe out its record rather it will be kept in the archives. I thank the governor, House members, ASMATA PG, among others for finding my company worthy to be given this contract,” he stated.