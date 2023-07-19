Security: Anambra CP continues stakeholders engagements.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command CP Aderemi Adeoye today July 18, 2023 paid a courtesy visit to the Federal Road Safety Corps RS5.3 Anambra State Sector Command.

The Police Commissioner during the discussion with the Sector Commander sought greater Cooperation and collaboration, especially on matters of traffic management, prosecution of traffic offenders, joint operations etc.

He also visited the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) Plant, Awka where Vehicle Number Plates are produced. He was presented with a ceremonial number Plate CP ADEOYE by the Sector Commander.

The senior Police officer assured the Corps of sustained deployment of armed police officers to ensure adequate protection of the facility.

In the entourage of the Commissioner were CSP Williams Odumu, Ops Officer; CSP Ewere Okundaye, OC SIB and DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, Police Public Relations Officer PRO.

Later in the day the Police boss received in audience the leadership of the Anambra State House of Assembly led by the Speaker Rt. Hon Somtochukwu Nkem Udeze in his Office at Anambra State Police Command Headquarters, Amawbia, Awka.

The Speaker welcome the New Commissioner of Police and express the readiness of the State lawmakers to support the Police and other Security Agencies, especially in making relevant laws that will help in facilitating the administration of criminal justice in the State.

In attendance were Hon. Ofodeme Ikenna – Majority Leader and Member, Representing Ekwusigo; Hon. Johnbosco Akaegbobi – Minority Leader and Member, Representing Nnewi South 1; Hon. Obu Paul – Minority Whip and Member Representing Orumba North; Hon. Atuchukwu Nonso – Member Representing Nnewi south 2 and Hon. Igwe Noble – Member Representing Ogbaru 1