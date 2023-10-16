Security agents invade Ondo PDP Secretariat over anti-Akeredolu protest .As Police Command warns trouble makers

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Monday stormed the Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State.

They stationed their vehicles backed with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) outside the PDP secretariat in Akure, the state capital.

PDP’s spokesman, Kennedy Peretei said the security operatives were there to prevent a planned peaceful protest by youths of the party.

Peretei said the protest was for the youths to demand the whereabouts of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu after being absent from the State since April, 2023, adding that staff were not allowed into the secretariat.

According to him, it took the prompt intervention of some PDP State Working Committee (SWC) members before doors to various offices were allowed to be opened.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier on Sunday raised the alarm over plots by the PDP and some APC chieftains to instigate crisis in the state.

The ruling party thereafter assured the citizenry that Governor Akeredolu would soon return to Ondo from Oyo state where he is presently operating in proxy.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command has alerted the citizenry to be wary of the intention of some people to foment trouble in the state.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, said: “The intelligence unit of the police through underground findings reported that the cacophony of Protest being rang is with a singular aim of causing chaos in the state, that can further lead to breakdown of law and order that will disrupt the activities of the good people of the state.

“The Police will take into cognizance, chapter 4, Section 40 of the Constitution in respecting the right of the people.

“However, the Command will not fold her hands and allow the rights of others be trampled on while upholding the peoples right

According to the statement, “the Commissioner of Police (CP) Asabi Abiodun, is using this opportunity to advise the people of the state not to be swayed by the action of few that wants to raise unnecessary dust as the Police will always be available to maintain law and order in the state”.

