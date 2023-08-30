Second Abuja Runway: FCTA announces N825.8m compensation for community

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike has said the administration has approved the sum of N825.819,000 compensation and resettlements incentive package to the indigenous communities, who were affected by the planned construction of a second runway for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

This he said, is in addition to 12 immediate employment from the Ministry of Aviation and its agencies as the case maybe, and 10 from the Federal Capital Territory from Jiwa.

The minister who dropped this hint when he played host to the minister of Aviation, Mr. Fesuts Keyamo said

The FCT through the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) will release the money approved for compensation and settlement of those who are there.

“We have been able to resolve amicably with the community, and contractors will now move to site.

We are going to construct Tuga Madaki Bridge, which will put in the 2024 budget, with a 5km road. We are going to provide a modern healthcare facility for the community”

The permanent secretaries from the ministry of Aviation and that of the FCTA, His Royal Highness ( the Sarkin Jiwa), AMAC Chairman, and the Commissioner, Public Complaint Commission (FCT) will sign the agreement reached between government and Jiwa Community , and if that is done today, by tomorrow or next, the moment the money gets to them , the contractors will no longer delay, as they have to move to the site immediately and commence work. So the second runway has come to stay. Wike assured.

On his part, the Minister of Aviation, Mr. Fesuts Keyamo said it was pertinent for the ministry to resolve the issue of the FCT indigenes who were displaced by the Federal Government after it earlier in the year, secured 12, 000 hectares of land for the aerotropolis project in Abuja

Keyamo explained that the aerotropolis project includes a second runway for Abuja Airport, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, Aviation Leasing Company (ALC), agro-allied cargo terminals, a national carrier and Africa Aerospace and Aviation University (AAAU), among others.

Mr. Muhammad Bello, the Minister of F.C.T, had handed over the certificate of occupancy for the hectares of land in Abuja to the former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

The construction site for the second runway for Abuja Airport was handed over to a contractor – China Engineering Construction Corporation Nigeria Limited (CCECC).

Keyamo said that it was necessary for the indigenes to be compensated and relocated before construction works began on the site after the acquisition of the hectares of land by the government.

He insisted that the contractors had been mobilized by the Federal Government to move to the site.

He said: “The Indigenes need to be compensated and relocated before the construction of the second runway at the Abuja airport can commence in earnest. The contractors have been mobilised to move to the site.”

Also, he said he met with Tuggar and discussed how to resolve the issue of the resumption of Emirates Airlines flights to Nigeria.

He also said that the two looked into the related issue of the resumption of the issuance of Dubai visas to Nigerians, which was suspended in 2022.

He assured that the ministry was currently making progress on the issues