SEC warns against patronizing illegal crypto trading platforms

Blessing Taiwo

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC has cautioned crypto investors and the general public against doing business with unapproved crypto trading platforms.

The commission noted that any digital exchanges and platforms who have not applied to and received SEC’s approval under the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme or the Regulatory Incubation Programme is illegal.

According to a statement on its website on Monday, the ARIP and RI are the only avenues for well-intentioned entities to legitimately introduce their digital products and services to the Nigerian capital market.

The commission advised crypto investors to always verify from SEC information portals whether the platform they are about to engage with is legal.

“Intending investors are also reminded to always confirm from the various SEC information portals whether entities purporting to provide investment services are legally empowered to do so,” it stated.

The capital market regulator had introduced the ARIP to strategically onboard firms that had commenced operations before the release of the Rules on Virtual Asset Service Providers in May 2022.

The RI Programme was created to assess the business models of digital asset firms and test innovative products, services and technology in a real-time market environment under close supervision by the SEC, the regulator said.

Recall that the commission recently approved two digital asset exchanges, Busha Digital Limited and Quidax Technologies Limited, and admitted five firms to test their models and technology under the RI Programme.