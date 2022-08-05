Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

SEC to investors: Beware of unregistered crowdfunding platforms

Business & Economy
By Editor
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has warned investors on the activities of unregistered investments crowdfunding platforms.

 

The commission, in a statement, also said operators of unregistered crowdfunding platforms would be fined N1 million and N10,000 for every day the violation continues.

 

Crowdfunding is the process of raising funds to finance a project or business from the public through an online platform.

 

The commission said that it has “Observed with concern the fraudulent activities of some unregistered investment crowdfunding platforms and hereby, strongly advises the investing public against making investment(s) with or through any crowdfunding platform not registered with the commission.”

 

“Recognition of the potentials and importance of crowdfunding platforms and the need to protect investors through effective regulation, had in January 2021 published its crowdfunding rules and requested well-intending crowdfunding platforms to register with the Commission and comply with the Rules by June 30, 2021.

 

“The general public and operators of unregistered crowdfunding platforms, should know that operating any crowdfunding platform that is not registered by the commission is illegal and may lead to prosecution of such operators and loss of investment by their clients.”

Continue Reading
Editor 6401 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

BUA Foods holds inaugural AGM, declares ₦63 bn dividend for…

Don blames high cost of foodstuffs, SMEs collapse on ASUU…

Russian-Ukraine war: MAN calls for economic stability…

Zulum visits 10 farms in 4 LGAs

1 of 285