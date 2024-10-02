SEC holds investor clinics to commemorate World Investors Week 

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it plans to hold investor clinics to commemorate the 2024 World Investor Week (WIW) from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11.

The Director-General of SEC, Dr Emomotimi Agama, in a statement in Lagos, said the clinic would take place in the commission’s zonal offices in Lagos, Port Harcourt and its headquarters in Abuja.

Agama said that the programme would also be held during the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Conference at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9

He explained that these clinics would provide investors with opportunities to resolve various issues related to their participation in the capital market.

The DG said that it would will also serve to educate potential investors on how the investment landscape works.

“The investors’ clinic is an opportunity for investors to resolve issues with their investments, make inquiries, mandate their e-dividend accounts, and directly engage with capital market players such as stockbrokers, registrars and fund managers,” Agama said.

Agama said the event would provide investors with practical knowledge and insights into key trends, such as crypto assets and sustainable finance.

He added that the initiative would help both seasoned and new investors navigate the fast-changing world of finance while promoting informed decision-making.

According to him, the event will kick-start at FMDQ in Lagos with the ringing of the bell to kick off the week, followed by a paper presentation on Technology and the capital market.

Agama hinted that the commission would meet with investors in its offices in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano and also at the ICAN Conference that would hold next week in Abuja.

He said stock brokers would be on ground to open stock brokerage accounts, while registrars would be available to resolve unclaimed dividend issues and mandate accounts for e-dividend.

Agama implored investors to take advantage of the week-long opportunity to resolve every pending investment issues they have and also meet with investment advisers for proper guidance.

“It will be an exciting and enlightening week for the investing public and younger participants.

“We encourage everyone to key into our programmes to become better equipped for making wise and informed investment decisions,” he said.

WIW is an annual event organised by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), to promote investors’ education and protection, globally.

The theme of the 2024 WIW is “Technology and Digital Finance, Crypto Assets, and Sustainable Finance,” highlighting how innovations in finance are reshaping investment opportunities.