SEC commits to attracting new listing to actualize $1trn economy

The new management of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rolled out new initiatives to drive activities in Nigeria’s capital market to align with the Federal Government $1 trillion economy target.

The SEC Director-General, Dr Emomotimi Agama, said this at his first post-Capital Market Committee (CMC) press briefing on Thursday in Lagos.

Agama expressed the determination of the commission to continue to encourage companies to list and urged the exchanges to take steps to attract new listings to align with the government’s $1 trillion economy target.

He said more companies should be encouraged to list on the exchange to improve market making and liquidity.

Agama expressed optimism about unlocking the full potential of the capital market, in aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration.

He also informed members of initiatives aimed at ensuring that the rulemaking process of the Commission becomes faster and more efficient.

“These include defragmenting the rules with a view of codifying the rules into a comprehensive rule book.

Also, the Commission is presently updating rules on digital assets, has put in place guidelines for the banking recapitalisation exercise, as well as come up with guidelines for onboarding Virtual Assets Service Providers,” he said.

This, he said, was aimed at bringing the millennials, who contribute 70 per cent of the population, to participate actively in the nation’s capital market.

The director-general urged Capital Market Operators to invest in modern technology to improve trading platforms and data dissemination.

He advised that introducing new products such as derivatives, REITs, and ETFs would attract investors.

Agama noted that the fight against cybersecurity remains a priority, with the Nigerian government implementing policies and establishing a cybersecurity committee within the capital market to manage and disseminate critical information, with the Commission at the vanguard of the initiatives.

“These initiatives underscore the SEC’s commitment to fostering a secure and robust capital market environment in Nigeria,” he said.

The Chairman stated that strengthening regulatory bodies, enhancing enforcement, and adopting international best practices were essential to market efficiency, transparency and global competitiveness.

He noted that promoting good corporate governance, encouraging private sector investment, developing alternative assets, and incentivising corporate bond issuance were crucial to market growth and development.

On significant developments in the Nigerian capital market for 2024, he said, the Commission had approved nine new issuances totaling ₦1.228 trillion, reflecting increased confidence in the market.

“In the fund management space, he noted that the Net Asset Value (NAV) of Registered Mutual Funds grew by 111.08 per cent to ₦3.335 trillion, indicating a strong and sustainable growth,” he said.

.Inflation rate dropped to 33.4% in July –NBS

In another development, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced that Nigeria’s inflation rate decreased to 33.40 per cent in July 2024.

Nigeria’s inflation rate reduced from 34.19 per cent recorded in June 2024.

The NBS disclosed this via its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for July 2024 released on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

This marks the first decline in the headline inflation rate since December 2022, when it last dropped to 21.34 per cent.

According to the NBS, the inflation rate decreased by 0.8 per cent in July 2024.

It said the headline inflation rate in July showed 0.3 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in June 2024.

It stated: “On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 9.32 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in July 2023, which was 24.08 per cent.

“This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in July 2024 compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., July 2023).

“Furthermore, on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in July 2024 was 2.28 per cent, which was 0.03 per cent lower than the rate recorded in June 2024 (2.31 per cent).

“This means that in July 2024, the rate of increase in the average price level was lower than the rate of increase in the average price level in June 2024.”

The NBS further disclosed that the food inflation rate in July dropped to 39.53 per cent, compared to 40.87 per cent in June.

The NBS said on a year-on-year basis, the July figure was 12.55 per cent points higher compared to the 26.98 per cent inflation rate recorded in July 2023.

The bureau revealed that the rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of items, including Semovita, Yam Flour (Prepacked), Wheat Flour (Prepacked), Groundnut Oil, Palm Oil, Milo, Bournvita, and Ovaltine, among others.

“On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in July 2024 was 2.47 per cent which shows a 0.08 per cent decrease compared to the rate recorded in June 2024 (2.55 per cent),”