SEC celebrates 7th world investor week

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in collaboration with the Financial Literacy Technical Committee (FLTC), has joined the rest of the world to celebrate the 7th edition World Investor Week.

The event which commenced Monday 20th – Friday 24th November, 2023 is promoted by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

World Investor Week is a global initiative of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) established to raise financial literacy among the general public.

The week-long campaign for this year focuses on the theme, investor Resilience, Crypto Assets, and Sustainable Finance which the IOSCO Board has given top priority, considering the prevailing global market conditions.

Among the activities lined up to commemorate the Week is a webinar titled “Crypto Assets in the Context of Investor Education and Protection” which will be hosted by the Commission, in collaboration with some stakeholders.

The webinar will feature experts sharing insights on crypto assets, investor protection, and public policy implications while examining the potential pitfalls for Nigeria.

According to SEC, the global financial sector is increasingly embracing environmental sustainability.

Retail investors, therefore, are opting to invest in ways that benefit the environment and this trend is expected to gain more momentum in the future.

The extensive discussions surrounding the advantages, challenges, and regulatory recommendations associated with sustainable investments have contributed to this shift.

SEC plays a crucial role in enhancing resilience in the Nigerian capital market while promoting investor education, enforcing protective regulations against fraud, and encouraging responsible investment practices.