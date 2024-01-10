S’East APC says suspension of Monarch, an aberration, affront against Igbo traditional institution

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The South East chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the suspension of the Traditional Ruler of Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, HRH Damian Onwuamaeze Ezeani by the State government, as an aberrational affront against Igbo traditional institutions.

It labeled the government action as an attempt to make Igbo crowns and stools an appendage of the APGA led government of Anambra state.

The chapter on it’s reaction on Wednesday called on the pan Igbo group, Ohanaeze NdiIgbo as well as prominent Igbos all over the country as well Nigerians; to rise up and condemn such acts as it very much undermined the tradition of Ndigbo.

It said, “We received with shock the recent suspension of an esteemed traditional ruler, HRH Damian Onwuamaeze Ezeani, the Igwe of Neni Community, at first we thought there was some untruth in the story until its confirmation.

“This came coupled with the arrest and illegal detention of the acclaimed Eze Aro of Arochukwu Kindgom , Godwin Kanu Idei for impersonation even though Idei had been rightfully crowned as the Eze Aro by the traditional ruler of Ibom Isii, Eze Nwa Kanu.

“It is indeed sad and is deserving of full condemnation such an aberrational affront against Igbo traditional institutions which we should cherish and nurture, rather than drag into the mud?

“What is Igwe Neni’s offence? That he conferred a title on a Senator of APC extraction? Is he the first to have done so? Or is it merely politics, otherwise can we not see this as a move to make the prestigious crowns and stools in Anambra State as an appendage of the APGA led administration?

“We thus call on Igbos all over the world, and the leadership of the Pan Igbo organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other Igbo groups likewise well meaning Nigerians to call the administrations of Chukwuma Soludo and Alex Otti to order.”

Ezeani was suspended for conferring chieftaincy title of Odenjinji on the senator representing Anambra South, and a ranking member of the APC, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.