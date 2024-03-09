Scores of students abducted, monarch, others shot dead

There was pandemonium in Sokoto State on Saturday as bandits went on the rampage.

The blood-thirsty maniacs abducted scores of students in Tsangaya, Gidan Bakuso in Gada Local Government area of the North-West state.

They also killed a monarch and two others in Turba Village, Isa Local Government Area.

The abduction and killings came about 48 hours after bandits abducted more than 200 pupils and teachers of Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School at Kuriga, Kaduna State.

The proprietor of the school in Tsangaya, Liman Abubakar, confirmed the abduction.

He said it occurred around 1am.

“Some of our students are unaccounted for so far but we are still counting. They invaded our town around 1am, shot one person and abducted a woman.

“As they were leaving the town, they sighted our students rushing into their rooms and they kidnapped many of them.

“We have so far counted 15 who are missing and we are still searching for more,” he said

Abubakar added that this was not the first time the village was attacked by bandits.

