SCORECARD: Fubara’ Performance In His 100 Days In Office As Rivers’ Governor

By Emmanuel Nlewedum

His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara was elected as the fifth democratic governor of Rivers State on Saturday March 28, 2023 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to succeed his mentor, predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Governor Fubara, a former Accountant General of the state, in his inaugural speech after his swearing-in by the State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi at the Yakubu Gowon (Elekahia) Stadium, Port Harcourt, told the people he will lead with the fear of God.

The Governor made several pledges to the people of the state, which included to ensure poverty reduction in the oil-rich state through job creation, youth empowerment, provide employment opportunities and adequate security of lives and properties with a vow to crush perpetrators and sponsors of crimes in the state despite who is involved, create enabling environment for business owners to operate and also attract local and foreign investors into Rivers State to improve it’s economy.

He also promised to consolidate on the legacy of infrastructural developments of his predecessor, address corruption and inefficiency in Rivers health sector, prompt payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities to civil servants, having been one of them, work harmoniously with other arms of government as well as running an all inclusive government.

According to him, “You gave me a great responsibility to preside over our State as your Governor for the next four years. I am genuinely touched by the spotlight and humbled by the honour. And this I will be the Governor of all Rivers people.

“Our response to the trust you invested on us is simple and majestic. By today’s mandate, you have asked for continuity in leadership and like a strong relay team, we have accepted the baton to continue the race.

“We will provide that strong, determined, focused, purposeful and responsible leadership. Though enormous, we assure you we are equal to the tasks and responsibilities ahead.

“My Deputy and I were born, bred and educated in this State. We are Christians and believe in the core values of prayer, hard work, service and sacrifice.

“We worked in the Rivers State Civil Service for decades and have practically served every government since 1999. Our knowledge is extensively enriched by our lifelong interactions, connections and service to the State and our people in public and private capacities.

“We know Rivers State as well as anyone. We know your hopes and expectations. We know our terrain and development challenges. We see our progress and what more to do to take us higher.

“While some of these economic challenges are beyond us, we understand our responsibility to take relevant measures to diversify our economy and insulate it from the headwinds.

“Accordingly, we will prioritize the well-being of the State and citizens with a renewed focus on economic growth, people-centred projects and social services.

“We will improve the ease of doing business and sustain a congenial fiscal regime to attract local and foreign direct investments to stimulate greater economic activities, create wealth and improve citizens’ livelihoods.

“We will adopt a re-industrialization policy master plan and partner with the private sector to revive or establish viable industries to create jobs and empower our people.

“We will also support the growth of small businesses and encourage commercial agriculture to achieve food security, industrialization and improved living standards for citizens,” he said.

VISIT TO SECRETARIAT/WORKERS’ WELFARE:

Governor Fubara, in matching his words and promise of a renewed hope and improved welfare for civil servants in the state to action, few days after assuming office, summoned the state Head of Service, Dr. George Nweke and Permanent Secretaries, to a very crucial meeting at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt where he charged them to reorganise the state civil service for greater efficiency.

The Governor, after the meeting, in company of the Head of Rivers State Civil Service and the permanent secretaries, embarked on an inspection tour to the Rivers State Secretariat where he decried scarcity of water and lack of functional security at the secretariat, where civil servants operate.

Addressing the workers who expressed happiness and heaved a sigh of relief with his visit, he reassured that his administration would pay adequate attention to their welfare, noting that the previous government had spent much money on water supply to the secretariat, which has not been justified. He called for investigation into how the funds were utilised.

He promised to fix the challenges faced by the workers and charged them to be committed to their duties, warning that indolence and nonchalant attitudes would not be condoned.

PROVISION OF FUEL SUBSIDY FREE TRANSPORT INTERVENTION SCHEME

Less than a month after taking his oath of office as the State Chief Executive, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, still in fulfilment of his promises made to Rivers people and in a bid to cushion the high cost of living on the residents occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal, rolled out luxury buses to convey commuters on designated major routes in the state capital and beyond.

The Subsidy Intervention Mass Transit Scheme was flagged off at the premises of the Rivers State Transport Company, RTC, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday July 11, 2023, by the governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Mrs. Ngozi Odu.

The governor at the flag-off said his administration was aware of the challenges faced by Rivers residents as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy and disclosed that the Subsidy Intervention Free Mass Transit Scheme was a deliberate intervention/palliative from the Rivers government to mitigate effects of the economic challenges.

“For us (government), we owe you what is happening today because you voted us and gave us the mandate to lead your government. This is a gift from the government you elected. And many more gifts will come your way,” he said.

INAUGURATION OF THE N195.3BN PORT HARCOURT RING ROAD

Two days later, the Rivers State Chief Executive, in consolidating on the quality infrastructural development of his predecessor and in his vision to transform the state and develop new cities and to facilitate the achievement of that objective, signed a N195.3 billion naira contract with German construction giants, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for the construction of the 50.15km Port Harcourt Ring Road project.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacheaus Adangor, Commissioner for Works, George Kelly Alabo and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Mrs. Ebere Dennis Emenike signed the contract on behalf of the Rivers State government, while the Managing Director of Julius Berger, Lars Ritcher and Raymond Marisho, Assistant Regional Manager, signed on behalf of the firm.

Subsequently, the 50.15km Port Harcourt Ring Road Project which is described as a ‘Legacy Project’ of the Governor Fubara’s administration, contracted to Julius Berger, was flagged off by the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Wike, who is now the current FCT Minister, while performing the flag-off ceremony boasted that Sir Siminalayi Fubara is unmatchable and would outclass his contemporary governors in delivering landmark projects under the current leadership dispensation in Nigeria.

He said Governor Fubara with the flag-off of the Port Harcourt Ring Road Project in less than a month in office, has achieved what previous government could not achieve in 8 years. “In 2007, 2008, one man was governor at a time in a month we got N100 billion. I was Chief of Staff. We put N100 billion in First Bank that we were going to do this road. Up till today, there is no Ring Road.

“But today, a man, one month in office has awarded a project of N195bn and has paid N150bn. I challenge any state, any governor today that will say he has the chest, the capacity to engage a reputable company like Julius Berger to award N195Bn single contract and pay N150bn. Nigerians will be shocked what he (Fubara) will show you in 100 days.”

Speaking earlier at the flag-off ceremony, Governor, Siminalayi Fubara explained that the 50.15km dual carriage road project, which will transverse six local government areas, connect several rural communities, expand the landscape and unify the people of the state, is expected to have six flyovers and one river crossing bridge, with a completion target of three years.

He said, “We did not just sign a contract, but we paying for it, and we are here to commence the job. It is not just about linking communities. It is about the man (Wike) who discovered the vision of the New Rivers, the vision to bring Rivers people together”, the governor stated.

He solicited the cooperation of communities that the road would traverse their communities and to do nothing to disrupt its progress.

“It is important that everybody should give the necessary support, because we need this project, for development to come. Initially, people will suffer some inconveniences, but at the end it will be beneficial to all.”

He also assured that while the Port Harcourt Ring Road project is ongoing, his administration would not relent in giving attention to other critical sectors, including the health sector by providing facilities, the requisite infrastructure and also supporting them to deliver the best service to Rivers people.

Also, in a bid to deliver quality projects to Rivers people, the governor revoked the contracts of two road constructions from the previous contractors having failed to deliver and re-awarded them to another firms.

First, was the Andoni Road project which was revoked from Ruffoul Nigeria Limited, who failed to deliver the project despite having a blank cheque to complete the job, collected 90% mobilisation. The road was re-awarded to to Monier Construction Company (MCC).

Similarly, the governor also sacked the company handling the Omoku-Egbema road project who also failed to deliver a quality job after collecting over N12bn for the contract. The project was re-awarded to Setraco construction company.

EDUCATION: UNIPORT CONVOCATION ARENA & OTHERS

Also, as part of his pledge to improve the education sector, the Governor among other commitments in the state owned tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools, after inspecting the level of work done at the Convocation Arena of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), a project being constructed for the university by the state government assured of more support from his administration to strengthen its capacity to retain its ranking as the first university of choice in Nigeria.

He described the auditorium as very important to his administration to accomplish, stating that its completion and eventual handover would better place the University of Port Harcourt in its current first place ranking.

He added that the UNIPORT Convocation Arena would be mong projects to celebrate his first one hundred days in office.

Just recently, the Governor also approved the promotion and salary increase for primary school teachers in the state a gesture that has earned him more applause from the people.

He said the education projects would improve the educational fortune and open up rural communities for enhanced socio-economic activities in the state.

SECURITY

Governor Siminalayi Fubara in his quest to ensure a safe and crime-free Rivers State last week during the official flag off of ‘Rivers Zero Crime’ (ROC) restated the commitment of his administration to fight crime in the state to a standstill.

Recalled that in his inaugural speech, he had vowed to ensure perpetrators of crime in the state and their sponsors will be made to face the full wrath of the law despite who is involved.

This has been confirmed with his continued partnership with the Police, Navy, Army and other sister security agencies.

He also vowed to end illegal bunkering and bring oil thieves to book.

ONE HUNDRED DAYS IN OFFICE

Ahead of his 100 days in office celebration, the Rivers Governor, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Media, Boniface Onyedi again, reassured the people of the state of harvest of quality projects.

The Governor, said his government would ensure the delivery of more projects that would serve the benefit of Rivers people.

Speaking during inspection of projects across the state, Fubara said in the past 100 days, he has sustained inspection of ongoing projects in the state, some of which were continuity projects inherited from his predecessor.

Fubara, explained that it was imperative for him to personally see the state of completion of the projects before they would be listed for inauguration.

While some of the projects inspected were at various stages of completion, with some school facilities ready for furnishing, Fubara said he was also determined to flag-off some fresh projects during the 100 days’ celebration.

The projects inspected and earmarked for inauguration included Eneka internal road in Obio-Akpor LGA, Government Secondary School, Okehi, in Etche LGA; Omagwa internal road, Ikwerre LGA, Government Secondary School, Emohua and Ogbakiri internal road both in Emohua LGA.

Other road projects the governor also inspected were the Omoku-Egbema road dualisation project, the Ogbo-Ihugbogo Road, the Odiemudie Road all in Ahoada East LGA, the 5.1KM long Mgbuodohia/Nkpor Road in Obio/Akpor LGA and the Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri, Port Harcourt City Local government area.

Other projects also inspected include; the 10.3 kilometre long Indorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu-East West Link Road in Eleme LGA, the 19.1KM Oyigbo-Okoloma (Afam) Road Oyigbo LGA and the Botem-Gbene-nu Horo Road as well as the state-owned Bombardier Global 5000 (N565RS) aircraft at NAF Base, Port Harcourt which had just returned from maintenance.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara will be one hundred days in office by September 6, 2023 and his few months reign, has been applauded for a tremendous service to the state and residents by Rivers people across party lines.