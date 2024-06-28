Save us from untimely death, Lekki-Lagos residents beg Sanwo–Olu

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Following a torrential downpour that flooded some parts of Lagos State, killing one person, and destroying properties worth several millions of naira, residents of Jakande Housing Estate, Lekki in Eti – Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State have called on the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to save them from imminent death as a result of incessant flood in the area.

It was gathered that a resident of the estate simply called Mr. Shakiru,died recently while working with some residents in clearing the blockage of gutters.

He was said to have entered a covered gutter to clear the blockage of water in the gutter but he got stuck and died.

Speaking with Journalists on Thursday, residents of the area send a ‘Save Our Soul’ message to the Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu over the flood menace.

They expressed fear of flood in the area as the rainy season is reaching its peak.

The residents said the flood always occurs every year during rainy season but said this year’s occurrence is beyond the residents’ imagination as the rainy season has just started.

The residents expressed their concerns on how the environment will look like when the rain really started in July.

Speaking about the causes of the flood, the residents said it was due to lack of good channels of drainage and unavailability of linking gutters.

“We cannot sleep with our two eyes closed whenever there is rain at night. We called on our amiable Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to our aid and save us from imminent death”, Alhaja Fausat Olawale, a resident of the Estate told journalists.

Another resident, who is a journalist, Taofeek Ibrahim, expressed sadness over the incident that has claimed the life of one of them, appealing to Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government to find lasting to the flooding affecting the area yearly.

According to him, “this is what we experience on yearly basis but this year’s own is beyond our control. This is June; we have lost one of our own in his bid to clear the drain, what will happen to us in July, during rain proper?. We are appealing to the State Governor and the Chairman, Eti-Osa Local Government to save us from untimely death and destruction of our properties”.

For a better society