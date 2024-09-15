Saudi Arabia launches initiative to enhance ethical AI, align technologies with religious values

Saudi Arabia has inaugurated its first initiative aimed at improving ethical artificial intelligence (AI) research and applications.

This is as the government pledged it’s commitment to responsible innovation in its pursuit of establishing a new benchmark in the global AI sphere.

Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), a government agency, declared the opening of the innovation during the third edition of the Global AI Summit in Riyadh.

SDAIA was developed in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The scheme, according to a statement from SDAIA, aims to reach policymakers, government officials, researchers, academics, AI developers and engineers, corporate leaders, business managers, decision-makers, and research and academic institutions.

The agency stated, “it aims to create a platform for discussing the future of AI and exploring how modern applications can empower policy development, enhance research environments, foster business growth, and influence various aspects of life.

“The program promotes the sharing of knowledge and best practices for integrating ethical standards into the development of artificial intelligence.

“It also aims to provide a comprehensive framework for assessing the ethical maturity of AI systems, facilitate collaboration to advance research and ethical applications, and promote responsible AI on a global scale through impactful deliberations and harmonisation of strategies.”

According to the statement, the newly launched programme is a component of a collaborative effort to advance AI systems, develop ethical standards, align technologies with religious, human, and moral values, and protect family and societal well-being.

“It also reflects SDAIA’s commitment to working with international institutions to promote the ethical use of AI and achieve shared goals in developing data and AI strategies that support societal growth and sustainability.

“As the responsible body for the development of data and artificial intelligence technologies in the Kingdom, SDAIA encourages relevant authorities to implement ethical best practices in alignment with Saudi societal values and ethics.

“It also supports the promotion of research and policymaking that foster investment in the field, while advancing data-driven economies and artificial intelligence on a global scale,” the SDAIA said.