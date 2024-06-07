Saudi Arabia declares June 16 as Sallah day

Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent, signaling the beginning of the 12th Islamic month.

Consequently, tomorrow will mark the beginning of the holy month. Also, the Hajj pilgrimage for 1445 AH-2024 will commence on Friday, June 14, with the day of Arafah falling on Saturday, June 15.

With the development, the Muslim biggest festival, Eid Al-Adha, will be observed on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

The Arafat Day, which precedes the festival, will fall on June 15.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court had on Wednesday called on all Muslims across the Kingdom to participate in the sighting of the crescent moon of the Arabic month Dhu Al Hijjah.

This action is expected to help determine the commencement of the new and last month of the Hijr and also the day the festival falls on (Islamic) calendar.

Eid Al Adha, the biggest Islamic festival falls on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijjah, PUNCH Online reports.

It is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr.