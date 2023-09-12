Champion Newspapers Limited
Sanwo-Olu’s proposed cabinet shoots up to 38 as Lagos Assembly confirms another nominee

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The number of the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet has shot up to 38 as the State House of Assembly confirmed another nominee, Mr. Tolani Sule-Akibu.

 

The House had earlier confirmed first batch of 22 followed by 15 nominees.

 

Sule-Akibu was one of the 18 commissioner nominees sent to the House by the Governor last week.

 

His confirmation was stepped down by the lawmakers on Thursday when the House rejected two during the plenary session as they could not reach an agreement on whether to approve or disapprove Sule-Akibu’s nomination.

 

However during the plenary on Tuesday presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon.  Mojisola Meranda (Apapa I), the lawmakers gave their approval to the nomination of Sule-Akibu with a voice vote.

 

The Deputy Speaker, thereafter, directed the Clerk of the House, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, to write the Governor on the confirmation of Sule-Akibu.

