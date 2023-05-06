Sanwo-Olu’s election, we are satisfied with  results  -Inter-Party Affairs

Director, Inter-Party Affairs Directorate, ICC, All Progressive Congress in Lagos, Prince Adewale Samson, has congratulated Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on his momentous victory as governor of Lagos State for the second term.

This is even as he urged Sanwo-Olu to consolidate on his continued and on-going sustainable development in Lagos State, adding that selfless service to the people of Lagos state should be his guiding principles.

He said his group is appreciative the land mark achievements Sanwo-Olu brought to bear in Lagos State.

Samson in a statement signed by his Media Aid, Dr. Smart Onyema Ofonyiri maintained that the general election ections have come and gone. Winners emerged while the celebration is still on.

According to him, losers also emerged refusing to concede defeat- a syndrome associated with losing election in Nigeria.

He said, having taken a review of the recent political development as regards

the just concluded elections and post-election events in Lagos State,

we rise in accord to congratulate Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu , the executive governor of Lagos State.

“His distinction between politics and governance is legendary. By what we have seen so far, we have been vindicated in our past assertion that the governor embodies the true yarning and aspiration of the people.

“Encouraged with his four years in office, many reforms have progressed, good governance have been entrenched and democratic dividend assured and secured. Victory

“The joy of the good people of Lagos State knows no bounds for this at the polls as a result of a dispassionate assessment of his previous and on-going public office records and superlative antecedents. With this victory, it is our strong believe that the gap have been bridged for a better Lagos rising.

“We will not hesitate to give honor to whom honor is due. This victory is a credit to real gem, a jewel of inestimable value, Hon. Tayo Ayinde the Director General, Independent Campaign Council, All Progressives Congress APC. Hon Tayo Ayinde, leadership skills remains unequalled.

“His innovative abilities and superlative campaign coordination, before and during the election period are inimitable.

His various consultations, several meetings and sleepless nights during the campaign era to ensure victory eventually paid off today,” he said.

Speaking further, Prince Samson noted that the the creation of A Directorate, Directorate of Inter-Party Affairs, made up of non APC members to achieve result was highly strategic.

He said the group is satisfied with the result of the just concluded governorship and house of assembly elections in Lagos state, adding that it was not only peaceful and fair but credible.

“That we commend the independent national electoral commission INEC for a work well done and the Nigeria police force, Lagos State command for the conduct of the officers and men.

“M. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu should remember that to whom much is given, much is expected.

“We urge all religious leaders, various ethnic nationalities, political associations and all the good people of Lagos state to resolve in accord in supporting our pragmatic Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to achieve the Lagos state of our lofty dreams”, he stated.

