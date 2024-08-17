Sanwo-Olu: We’re committed to irreversible trajectory on development

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday said his administration remained committed to irreversible trajectory on development for the teeming residents of the state and again unveiled a 170 units of housing project in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area of the state.

The project, Raymond Estate and Sterling Heights which is a government , private sector initiative, was delivered by Mayor Dele Oshinowo led administration of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area in conjunction with Osita Homes and Sterling Bank.

In his address, Sanwo-Olu pledged to ensure that Lagos will continue to have irreversible trajectory of development in Housing, Health care delivery, Education, Tourism as well as road and Public Transportation solutions

Sanwo-Olu who commended the Chairman of the LCDA for his continuous efforts to raise the bar of governance and ensuring purposeful development for people to enjoy the dividends of democracy, noted that Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in the state are working well.

In his welcome address, Oshinowo expressed gratitude to the Sanwo-Olu administration for tremendous support, said the housing initiative spear headed by his administration through creation of Agboyi-Ketu Properties and Investment Board in collaboration with the private sector aims to align with the Sustainable Development Goals by providing affordable, accessible and quality housing to address housing deficits in the state.

He added that the housing project exemplifies the strongest collaboration with the T H.E.M.E.S PLUS Agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

“The initiative spearheaded by our administration through the creation Agboyi-Ketu Property and Investment Board (PIB) in collaboration with the private sector aims to align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SSGs) by providing affordable, accessible and quality housing, in order to address deficits in our dear state. This initiative not only showcases Agboyi-Ketu, but also aims to boost our Internally Generated Revenue.

“Furthermore, our administration places great emphasis on infrastructure development as a means to enhance human capital and stimulate economic growth.

“I affirm our administration’s dedication to delivering good governance to the people of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA exemplifying that effective governance at the grassroots level is achievable in Nigeria.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng