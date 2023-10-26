Sanwo-Olu urges religious leaders to remain custodians of good governance

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagis State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said the religious leaders remain custodians in guiding those in government for good governance, urging them not to relent in prayers.

The Governor made the remark during the centenary anniversary of the first Chief Imam of Lagos Central Mosque which took place at the premises of the mosque at Lagos Island.

The first Chief Imam, Nofiu Gana arrived in Lagos and found refuge at Iga-Idungaran where he later became the Chief of Ibiga. His vast knowledge of the glorious Quran stood him out as well as unique skills in Arabic calligraphy which was widely known within Isale Eko community at the time.

He was amongst few within the Isale Eko Muslim community then who wrote the entire Quran by hand.

While appreciating the 8large turn out of the muslins at the event, the Governor said the late Imam would have to be emulated so as to sustain the legacy the patriarch left behind.

Sanwo-Olu said, “It is a celebration of centenary anniversary of the first Chief Imam of Lagos. It is a unique day; it’s a unique year and it’s a unique event. If I come next year, it will not be centenary, it will be 101.

“It is a unique time putting all our Islamic leaders together with the understanding that we can remember the leaders that laid the foundation we all enjoy today.

“It is a significant calender in our Islamic faith. There is no better show of appreciation to our muslim faithful to come to the Central Mosque of Lagos to celebrate with them. It is phenomenal,” the Governor noted.

He added, “Our religious leaders, historically used to be the leaders of government. We are here today to state we are together with them.”

The guest lecturer, Sheikh Sulaimon Faruq Onikijipa who was represented by Abdullah Onikijipa pointed out that the family house of Ibrahim in Lagos could be seen as taking after the father of faith, Prophet Ibrahim.

While eulogizing the patriarch for laying the foundation to have sound footing for Islam in Lagos State, the cleric urged the children to emulate the good job done by their late father.

In his welcome address, Baba Adini of Lagos, Sheikh Abdul Hafeez Abou whose address was read by Basorun Adini, Chief Sikirullah Alabi-Macfoy stated the celebration was a special one, saying it emphasized the importance of Lagos in the annals of affairs globally.