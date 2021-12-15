Sanwo-Olu urges joint tax board to focus beyond personal income tax

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on members of the Joint Tax Board, the apex body for all tax authorities in Nigeria, to expand its focus beyond Personal Income Tax to other tax areas.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 149th meeting of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Sanwo-Olu said members of the JTB should look towards harmonising the interpretations of the various tax laws to achieve true federalism.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, also stressed the need for the yearly enactment of the Finance Act to align it with current economic realities.

The Governor said the critical role that members of JTB play individually and collectively in the fulfillment of the social contract that underpins democratic governance is as important as the existence of the country itself.

He said: “I implore the Joint Tax Board (JTB) to expand its focus beyond Personal Income Tax, to other tax types. While I acknowledge that some of the extant legal or constitutional provisions are not within the purview of the JTB to review or amend, let me say that it is very crucial that your (JTB) unwavering voice is heard in championing the process for change.

“You are one of the most important stakeholders on this journey towards a truly fair, equitable and efficient national revenue collection system’, he said

Governor Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) since 1999 has undergone the most extensive tax administration reforms of any sub-national government in Nigeria, noting that “Lagos State has grown its Internal General Revenue (IGR) from N600 million monthly in 1999 to over N45 billion monthly as of today, an astounding increase of 7,400 percent.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the JTB, Mr. Muhammed Nami Mamman, who was represented by the Coordinating Director of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, said the theme of the meeting, “Leveraging Technology for Effective Administration of Stamp Duties and Road Taxes in Nigeria” was carefully chosen to explore innovative ways of administering the two critical tax types in the Country.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr. Ayodele Subair, in his welcome address, harped on the need for the board to continue to carry out its duties effectively for the overall development of the country as taxation remains the main source of revenue for the government.

