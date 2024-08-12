Sanwo-Olu undertakes tour of National Arts Theater, says ready for use by October 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday carried out an inspection tour of the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu which currently undergoing evamp by the Bankers Committee.

President Bola Tinubu had during the 90th birthday named the edifice after the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the theatre would in the next two to three months be completed.

Speaking with newsmen, shortly after completing the tour exercise, Sanwo-Olu commended the Bankers Committee and all those that had participated in the transformation of the Wole Soyinka Arts Theater, in the last five years for a job well done.

“So gentlemen, I am happy that you have joined me on this tour, in another two or three months, it should be at a stage whereby it would be ready to receive the entire public.

“So, let’s go out there and spread the news that the newly rebuilt and refurbished Wole Soyinka Arts Theater is on its way to open the doors to the public, courtesy of the Lagos State Government and the Bankers Committee that have done this work,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor, while giving his assessment of the job carried out so far on the edifice, said what had happened in the last four and a half years was that the old National Arts Theater building had been brought back “even in a bigger, in a better and a more transformative form than it used to be.”

“And I think I need to commend all of the professionals that put this together. All the companies, the architects, builders, among others that worked on the building in the last five years.

“And I think it is really going to be a place where international audience will see that we are ready to keep the world on entertainment, on tourism, on the creative mind, in the business conferences that we all go and attend in other parts of the world.

“It is a stop shop that has everything, it is comparable to any other world conference center. We also now have additional flavour of an Arts and Cultural Center added to it. The train station we are building around here speaks to the entire infrastructure to make the place a working space,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.